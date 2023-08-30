 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Watch out, Grammarly — Google Docs gets AI proofreading

Alan Truly
By
Google presenting new Docs features.
Google

Google announced a full suite of artificial intelligence enhancements for Workspace at its IO event in May. Now, those advanced features are available as Google Duet, and one stands out as a threat to Grammarly’s dominance in AI proofreading.

Google Proofread goes much further than the usual spelling and grammar check that’s part of Google Docs. It suggests alternate wording to match the context of the document, listing dynamic or formal alternatives.

Recommended Videos

Proofread also analyzes sentences for conciseness since a shorter message is often more effective. You might see a suggestion to split long sentences to make them easier to understand. It also reminds you to use an active voice, a writing term for speaking directly and removing complicated language.

Related

Google Proofread looks very similar to Grammarly. The suggestions appear in a sidebar at the right. Each recommendation comes with a label to clarify the reasoning. You can see Spelling, Conciseness, Grammar, Active Voice, and Wording suggestions in Google’s example screenshot.

This is an example of how Google Duet and Proofread work.
Google

One significant difference between Grammarly and Google Proofread is pricing and availability. Grammarly has a free tier; anyone can install the browser extension or mobile app. Grammarly recently expanded its AI capabilities with the launch of Grammarly Go, a generative-writing feature.

Proofread is only available to paid Workspace subscribers since it’s part of Google Duet. For the $30 monthly fee, enterprise users get advanced AI features in many Workspace apps, including Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Gmail, Meet, and more.

After a slow start, Google is moving quickly with its AI rollout. Google Duet with Proofread launched immediately after the announcement, and there is a 14-day trial available via Google’s Workspace website.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Alan Truly
Alan Truly
Computing Writer
Alan is a Computing Writer living in Nova Scotia, Canada. A tech-enthusiast since his youth, Alan stays current on what is…
Google tells workers to be wary of AI chatbots
ChatGPT versus Google on smartphones.

Alphabet has told its employees not to enter confidential information into Bard, the generative AI chatbot created and operated by Google, which Alphabet owns.

The company’s warning also extends to other chatbots, such as Microsoft-backed ChatGPT from OpenAI, Reuters reported on Thursday.

Read more
What is MusicLM? Check out Google’s text-to-music AI
MusicLM prompt.

MusicLM is one of Google's experimental artificial intelligence (AI) tools that uses natural language models to interpret your instructions. But instead of chatting to you like ChatGPT, or helping you search, like Bing Chat, MusicLM is an AI that takes what you tell it and creates music based on it.

You'll need to join the waitlist to get access, but once you're in, you can start making music with Google's latest AI tool.

Read more
Google’s ChatGPT rival just launched in search. Here’s how to try it
Generative AI in Google Search.

Ever since Microsoft started integrating ChatGPT into Bing search, alarm bells have been ringing at Google. Now, though, the tech giant has started rolling out its own generative artificial intelligence (AI) tool for users as part of its bid to retain its search crown.

In a blog post, the company explains that the new feature (called Search Generative Experience, or SGE) is part of Google’s Search Labs, which lets you test out experimental ideas in Google search and provide feedback to the company. Google says its generative AI will “help you take some of the work out of searching, so you can understand a topic faster, uncover new viewpoints and insights and get things done more easily.”

Read more