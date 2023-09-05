This HP Chromebook just had its price slashed to $159

If the laptop deals that you’re seeing are still beyond your budget, then you may want to consider getting a Chromebook instead. These devices can go for much cheaper than Windows-based laptops, like the HP Chromebook 14a that’s down to a very affordable $159 from Best Buy from its original price of $299. There’s a chance that you miss out on the $140 in savings if you take too much time thinking about whether to take advantage of this offer, so to avoid that, add the Chromebook to your cart and check out as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook 14a

Chromebooks can get much cheaper than Windows-based laptops because they’re fine with low-end components. The HP Chromebook 14a, for example, is equipped with the Intel Celeron N4120 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM. These specifications look weak on paper, but the device will still run smoothly because of Google’s Chrome OS, which relies on web-based apps and Android apps instead of installed software. Like most of the best Chromebooks, the HP Chromebook 14a has limited internal storage with a 64GB eMMC, but you’ll have plenty of space for your files on the cloud through Google Drive.

The HP Chromebook 14a features a 14-inch HD screen, which is the perfect size for working on projects and watching streaming shows while maintaining portability. The Chromebook also lasts up to 14 hours on a single charge, with HP Fast Charge technology that can get its battery from zero to 50% after about 45 minutes of being plugged in. The HP Chromebook 14a also comes with the HP True Vision 720p HD camera with dual-array digital microphones, which will let you join online meetings and make video calls.

While Chromebook deals can go for cheap, you won’t always get the chance to get one for as affordable as $159 like the HP Chromebook 14a from Best Buy. We’re not sure how long the $140 discount on the device’s sticker price of $299 will remain online though, so if you want to get the HP Chromebook 14a for nearly half-price, you’re going to have to proceed with the transaction immediately.

