This Lenovo laptop with 128GB of RAM is $4180 off (you read that right)

If you can look past Lenovo’s overly optimistic “estimated value prices,” it’s always a good place to look for laptop deals. Today, for instance, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 mobile workstation for $5,759 which is expensive but worth it for the amount of power you’re getting here. According to Lenovo, you save a huge $4,180, which seems a little high due to the aforementioned estimated value system. But whatever the true discount is, this is a laptop worth checking out. Here’s what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 mobile workstation

The Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 mobile workstation has a 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13950HX vPro processor. Unbelievably, it teams it up with 128GB of memory. Yes, memory. We’re not talking SSD storage here but RAM, and that makes a massive difference to all your complex processing needs. There’s also 4TB of SSD storage in case you were worried that you’d be low on space.

Alongside all that is an Nvidia RTX 5000 Ada graphics card with 16GB of dedicated VRAM, perfectly pitched toward anyone who needs to do graphics work, rendering, or anything else complex through a laptop. There’s also a gorgeous OLED screen. It’s a 16-inch WQUXGA display with 3840 x 2400 resolution, Dolby Vision support, HDR 500, 400 nits of brightness, and 100% DCI-P3. Oh, and it’s a touchscreen — what more could you want? Everything about the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 mobile workstation is perfectly aimed at it being one of the best laptops if money is no object. It’s just what we would expect from Lenovo, one of the best laptop brands.

Other useful details include a backlit, spill-resistant keyboard, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Voice support, extensive military-grade levels of protection, and ThinkShield security too. The Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 mobile workstation is seriously built to last.

Usually costing $9,939 according to Lenovo’s estimated value system, the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 mobile workstation is down to $5,759 for a limited time only. Whatever the true discount, this is still a fantastic price for a supremely high-end laptop. If you need a business laptop that does everything, consider buying this one now.

