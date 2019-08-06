Deals

You’d don’t want to miss this fantastic deal on a 70-inch LG 4K TV

Josh Levenson
By
70 inch lg 4k tv deal um7370pua walmart sale

Here’s a fun fact: The average American watches that blend of light and sound sitting at the center of their home entertainment setup for more than five hours a day. That’s at least 35 hours a week spent slouching in front of a (presumably) aging HDTV. But that doesn’t have to be the case — take advantage of this sizzling hot deal, and you can be staring at a new 70-inch LG 4K TV for $372 below the sticker price.

Walmart is rolling in early Labor Day deals and has knocked $372 off the mammoth 70-inch LG UM7370PUA, dropping the price from $1,200 down to just $828. And if you still don’t have that kind of cash to burn, you can finance the reduced cost over 12 months, which works out to around $81 per month after local sales tax has been tacked on. All in all, that’s a fantastic Walmart deal for a big-brand 4K TV to mount in your living room or bedroom.

For comparison, budget rival Vizio’s 70-inch V-Series is on sale now for $758. So for an extra $70, you’re getting a television from a more reputable brand, with more intuitive smarts and a better all-round skill set, that’s bound to stand the test of time. That’s because LG designs, sources, and integrates all its own components, making for a more reliable, seamless user experience.

Both sport similar feature sets — there’s a 4K Upscaler, which takes HD material and morphs it into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution, and multiformat HDR for improving the contrast level to make the detail from the surrounding scene more prominent. Just don’t expect the overall experience to be quite as good on the Vizio; LG pours more into research and development, yielding more favorable results.

LG has some neat features that you won’t find anywhere else. It’s the first television to come with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistantt — meaning you don’t have to hook up an Amazon Echo or Google Home to control it with your voice. Just mumble a command into the included Magic Remote and you’ll be able to start playing your favorite show — no scrolling required.

It isn’t shy on streaming tools, either. LG’s WebOS is somewhat of a one-stop-shop for all the biggest services, including Amazon Prime Video, HBO Go, Hulu, and Netflix. Its WebOS interface is one of the best in the business, second to only Roku OS.

If you haven’t already guessed, the 70-inch LG UM7370PUA is one of the best mid-range 4K TVs, even when it isn’t on sale — so you really can’t go wrong at the reduced price of $828. There’s nothing quite like it in the same price bracket.

In the market for something a bit different? There are several fantastic 4K TVs on sale right now, including a 43-inch TCL 4-Series for $220, a 50-inch Vizio D-Series for $280, and a 55-inch curved Samsung RU7300 for $550. Dell is also holding a summer sale of sorts on a number of 4K TVs. And guess what? The 65-inch LG B8 OLED 4K TV is on the list — at a colossal $1,000 off.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

The best 4K TV deals for August 2019: Samsung, LG, and Vizio

A good 4K smart TV is the only way to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. If you're looking to take your home entertainment to the next level, then we've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
samsung 4k tv deal 58 inch un58nu7100
Deals

Don’t miss these incredible Dell discounts on LG, Vizio and Samsung 4K TVs

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is long gone, but the discounted 4K TV mill that is Dell's online store is showing no signs of slowing down. The retailer has slashed the price of several must-have 4K Ultra HD TVs.
Posted By Josh Levenson
amazon ninja coffee maker deals hot and cold brewed system auto iq tea with thermal carafe 04
Deals

Ninja’s Hot and Cold Brewed System gets a 20% price cut on Amazon

High-quality coffee makers usually carry a steep price tag, so a 20% price cut can possibly make all the difference. Lucky for you, Amazon is in the mood to brew up savings by putting this $200 machine on sale for $160.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
Marvel's Spider-man Review
Deals

Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4 swings to its lowest price on Amazon and Walmart

In 2018, Marvel's Spider-Man became the fastest-selling PlayStation 4 exclusive -- in just three days. You can now snag the standard-edition disc of this Insomniac Games hit at its lowest price of $20 on Amazon or Walmart.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
how to choose a microsd card for the nintendo switch 98
Gaming

Play your games whenever you want with a MicroSD card for your Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch uses cartridge-based games, but its internal storage may fill up quicker than you would think. Here's what you should consider when picking out a MicroSD card to expand your Switch's storage capacity.
Posted By Steven Petite
apple ipad 9.7 2017
Deals

Amazon offers great deals on the latest Apple iPads for back-to-school

While laptops and desktops are indispensable, tablets are compact and lightweight and can perform almost all the tasks that computers can. Amazon is offering the Apple iPad 32GB for $249.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
best labor day sales card
Deals

Best Labor Day sales: What deals you should expect in 2019

Labor Day 2019 lands on Monday, September 2 this year. We've gathered all of the information you need to prepare yourself for the many sales to come, from REI to Walmart and everything in between.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
apple 10 5 inch ipad air amazon deal
Deals

Amazon drops the price of the 10.5-inch Apple iPad Air by $30

Amazon and Walmart are currently dropping the price of Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Air by $30, bringing it down to only $469 for the 64GB Wi-Fi variant available in space gray, gold, and silver.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
HP Omen 17
Computing

HP drops $540 off HP Omen 17t gaming laptop, throws in a free Mindframe headset

HP began its back-to-school deals early by offering discounts on Omen gaming laptops in July.. Now, you can now score an HP Omen 17t gaming laptop, plus a free Omen Mindframe headset, for just $1,060 with the promo code BTSSTACK10.
Posted By William Hank
best ipad deals of
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best Apple iPad deals for August 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for August 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best mattress toppers 2018
Deals

These are the best memory foam mattress toppers for a better night’s sleep

You may not want to drop a bunch of cash on a new mattress, but with a good mattress topper, you may not have to. Modern technologies make it easier to get a good night's sleep, and we've rounded up the top 10 mattress toppers you can buy.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best antivirus software for business
Deals

5 of the best antivirus solutions for your small business

Getting your business off the ground is hard enough, and dealing with viruses, hackers, and security breaches only makes it harder. These 5 antivirus solutions can help keep you protected.
Posted By Don Reisinger
portable tech gadgets - Anker car charger
Deals

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

If you're looking for portable tech to keep you charged up while on the go (or for some great small gift ideas), we've rounded up 20 must-have gadgets. You'll find everything from a mini gaming controller to a folding Bluetooth keyboard.
Posted By Lucas Coll
google pixel 3a and xl vs 3 right front
Android

Amazon cuts $300 off the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, beating Prime Day deals

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL 64 GB were last on sale for Prime Day, with both marked down 29% from their regular retail prices. Amazon just beat Prime Day prices with an even better deal, knocking up to 37% off the prices of these phones.
Posted By Ed Oswald