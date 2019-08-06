Share

Here’s a fun fact: The average American watches that blend of light and sound sitting at the center of their home entertainment setup for more than five hours a day. That’s at least 35 hours a week spent slouching in front of a (presumably) aging HDTV. But that doesn’t have to be the case — take advantage of this sizzling hot deal, and you can be staring at a new 70-inch LG 4K TV for $372 below the sticker price.

Walmart is rolling in early Labor Day deals and has knocked $372 off the mammoth 70-inch LG UM7370PUA, dropping the price from $1,200 down to just $828. And if you still don’t have that kind of cash to burn, you can finance the reduced cost over 12 months, which works out to around $81 per month after local sales tax has been tacked on. All in all, that’s a fantastic Walmart deal for a big-brand 4K TV to mount in your living room or bedroom.

For comparison, budget rival Vizio’s 70-inch V-Series is on sale now for $758. So for an extra $70, you’re getting a television from a more reputable brand, with more intuitive smarts and a better all-round skill set, that’s bound to stand the test of time. That’s because LG designs, sources, and integrates all its own components, making for a more reliable, seamless user experience.

Both sport similar feature sets — there’s a 4K Upscaler, which takes HD material and morphs it into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution, and multiformat HDR for improving the contrast level to make the detail from the surrounding scene more prominent. Just don’t expect the overall experience to be quite as good on the Vizio; LG pours more into research and development, yielding more favorable results.

LG has some neat features that you won’t find anywhere else. It’s the first television to come with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistantt — meaning you don’t have to hook up an Amazon Echo or Google Home to control it with your voice. Just mumble a command into the included Magic Remote and you’ll be able to start playing your favorite show — no scrolling required.

It isn’t shy on streaming tools, either. LG’s WebOS is somewhat of a one-stop-shop for all the biggest services, including Amazon Prime Video, HBO Go, Hulu, and Netflix. Its WebOS interface is one of the best in the business, second to only Roku OS.

If you haven’t already guessed, the 70-inch LG UM7370PUA is one of the best mid-range 4K TVs, even when it isn’t on sale — so you really can’t go wrong at the reduced price of $828. There’s nothing quite like it in the same price bracket.

In the market for something a bit different? There are several fantastic 4K TVs on sale right now, including a 43-inch TCL 4-Series for $220, a 50-inch Vizio D-Series for $280, and a 55-inch curved Samsung RU7300 for $550. Dell is also holding a summer sale of sorts on a number of 4K TVs. And guess what? The 65-inch LG B8 OLED 4K TV is on the list — at a colossal $1,000 off.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.