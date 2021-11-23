This is the best 70-inch TV Black Friday deal you can shop today

You’re here because you want to see the best 70-inch TV deal we’ve found while scouring all of these crazy Black Friday deals and holiday sales. You probably thought we were going to give some long spiel about low inventory, supply chain issues, or even point out that these are the best prices of the year, maybe even the last couple of years. But no, instead we’ll just share the deal! Best Buy has a fantastic 70-inch TV Black Friday deal going that includes this gorgeous 70-inch Hisense 4K TV for just $550, saving you $300 on the usual price. It’s easily one of the best Black Friday TV deals, but also one of the best Black Friday deals overall, and you can shop today. This is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home cinema setup for less than you’d ordinarily pay. You can check out that deal below, or keep reading for more info on the Hisense 70-inch we picked out!

Today’s best 70-inch TV Black Friday deal

Why Buy

Hisense may be affordable but the build quality and features are on a premium level

It’s 4K UHD-ready with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support

It has the Android TV smart streaming platform built-in with Chromecast

Voice remote that allows you to browse content, search, and control playback

Coming from one of the best TV brands in its price range, this 70-inch Hisense 4K TV there’s a lot to love about it. Of course there’s the huge screen but it offers so much more than that. That includes Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support so you get to enjoy more detail in the shadows, visibly clearer highlights, along with far improved vibrancy in colors compared to the competition. It also has a very useful auto low latency mode that’s perfect for gamers. It means they get lower input lag, meaning a smoother gaming experience even when playing the fastest moving titles.

For everyone else, it also has Chromecast built in so you can easily stream media from your phone, tablet, or laptop. There’s also Android TV, which is a really convenient way of finding your favorite apps and shows. It’s highly customizable, too, so you can get things looking just the way you like them. A voice remote also means you don’t have to worry about pressing buttons. Instead, you can talk to your TV to get things done more conveniently. There’s also immersive audio courtesy of DTS Virtual: X support so you get decent sound quality while you watch your favorite shows or movies.

Offering many of the features you’d expect from a significantly more expensive 4K TV, this Hisense 70-inch 4K TV is just $550 right now at Best Buy. Normally $850, you’re saving a cool $300, and it’s a great way to get more bang for your buck. If you’re even the least bit interested, we recommend checking out the deal soon, because it will be gone before you know it.

Should you shop this 70-inch TV Black Friday Deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

There are a lot of deals going on, and possibly even more to come, which begs the question, why buy now? Wouldn’t it be better to wait? Unequivocally, no, it’s not better. We recommend jumping on the first deal you’re interested in, especially if you’re looking for a 70-inch or comparably-sized TV. There are a few things happening right now that are making them more difficult to find this year. First, the supply chain issues and shortages, like the microchip shortage, mean that manufacturers cannot keep up with demand. That has led to a shortage of items on store shelves, and very long restock delays. What’s more, shipping companies are inundated with tasks and orders which means the longer you wait, the more likely you’ll see shipping delays for anything you buy.

Even if there’s a better deal later on, you can still make sure you’re getting the best price. Retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy have all extended holiday returns windows, or provided some form of support. Best Buy’s Price Match Guarantee, for example, means that you can get a refund for the price difference, if anything you buy during the holidays ends up discounted more later. Amazon has extended its holiday returns window until January 2022, giving you plenty of time to return anything there, as well.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations