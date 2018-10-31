Share

There are a lot of different ways to watch TV. You can get cable, satellite, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, or even just pull channels straight out of the air. The only problem with having so many different places to watch your favorite shows, however, is keeping them organized and easily accessible.

Almost every different streaming service is offering exclusive content, and if you don’t have a decent platform for managing your subscriptions, you’re going to end up endlessly flipping between everything in search of good TV. Which is why streaming devices have grown in popularity in recent years. Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV devices all offer a simple and easy interface to help you browse all of your content without pause.

Though there are quite a few different streaming sticks, boxes, and pendants to choose from, each one offers a different level of versatility than the last. If you’re looking for the best streaming device on the market right now, the Fire TV Cube is your best bet — plus it’s on sale for 50 percent off today only.

The Fire TV Cube is the latest in Amazon’s lineup of streaming devices and our experts were so impressed that they gave it a perfect 10 out of 10. The entry-level Fire TV Stick offers easy navigation with an Alexa voice remote, while the Fire TV offers all of the same features, but with the crucial addition of 4K Ultra HD. Both devices are great choices, but with this one-day sale, you can get the Fire TV Cube for almost the same price as the Fire TV Stick.

If you’re not familiar with the Fire TV Cube, you’re probably wondering what makes it different from all of the other tech on the market right now. Though the specs are rather impressive, the most notable feature is probably the completely hands-free navigation experience it offers. Unlike previous Fire devices, the Cube is a fully functional smart home hub. Like the Echo or Echo Dot, it’s able to integrate with your TV, soundbar, smart bulbs, smart plugs, and any other Alexa-integrated devices in your home. So if you already have a fully functional smart home, it should fit it quite nicely.

Normally priced at $120, the Fire TV Cube is down to just $60 at HSN right now. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on this device so far and the sale ends today, so don’t let it slip through your fingers.

