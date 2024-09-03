The LG B3 OLED TV has an astounding $1,500 price cut today

One of the largest discounts that you can get from this year’s Labor Day TV deals is still available from LG — $1,500 off the 77-inch LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV, bringing its price down from $3,300 to $1,800. It’s still pretty expensive at nearly half-price, but you’ll get amazing value from this OLED TV. If you’re already looking forward to watching your favorite shows and movies on this screen, you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase as it would be a shame to miss out on this astounding offer.

Why you should buy the 77-inch LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV

It’s not the latest model in its line as the LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV is already available, but the 77-inch LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV remains a worthwhile purchase, especially with the discount that you can enjoy from LG. You’re going to have to check our guide on what size TV to buy to make sure that you have enough space for it, but once you confirm that you do, you can look forward to all the benefits that you can enjoy from this OLED TV. According to our OLED TV versus QLED TV comparison, the advantages of the 77-inch LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV over QLED TVs include the ability to create perfect black levels, superior response time for lag-free gaming, wider viewing angles so you can watch from anywhere in the room, less power consumption, and better eye comfort.

With LG’s a7 AI Processor Gen6 powering the 77-inch LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV, and combined with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, you’ll enjoy amazing picture quality that will feel like you’re in the theaters. The OLED TV also runs on the webOS platform for access to streaming services, while ThinQ AI allows for integration with your other smart home devices.

The 77-inch LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV, a massive and amazing screen for any home, is on sale from LG for only $1,800, following a $1,500 discount from its sticker price of $3,300. The savings started during Labor Day sales and the offer is still available right now, but we’re not sure for how much longer. If you think making an investment in the 77-inch LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV is an excellent idea, you should complete your transaction for it immediately so that you can get it for almost half its original price.