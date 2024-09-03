 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The LG B3 OLED TV has an astounding $1,500 price cut today

By
The LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV against a white background.
LG

One of the largest discounts that you can get from this year’s Labor Day TV deals is still available from LG — $1,500 off the 77-inch LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV, bringing its price down from $3,300 to $1,800. It’s still pretty expensive at nearly half-price, but you’ll get amazing value from this OLED TV. If you’re already looking forward to watching your favorite shows and movies on this screen, you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase as it would be a shame to miss out on this astounding offer.

Why you should buy the 77-inch LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV

It’s not the latest model in its line as the LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV is already available, but the 77-inch LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV remains a worthwhile purchase, especially with the discount that you can enjoy from LG. You’re going to have to check our guide on what size TV to buy to make sure that you have enough space for it, but once you confirm that you do, you can look forward to all the benefits that you can enjoy from this OLED TV. According to our OLED TV versus QLED TV comparison, the advantages of the 77-inch LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV over QLED TVs include the ability to create perfect black levels, superior response time for lag-free gaming, wider viewing angles so you can watch from anywhere in the room, less power consumption, and better eye comfort.

With LG’s a7 AI Processor Gen6 powering the 77-inch LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV, and combined with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, you’ll enjoy amazing picture quality that will feel like you’re in the theaters. The OLED TV also runs on the webOS platform for access to streaming services, while ThinQ AI allows for integration with your other smart home devices.

The 77-inch LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV, a massive and amazing screen for any home, is on sale from LG for only $1,800, following a $1,500 discount from its sticker price of $3,300. The savings started during Labor Day sales and the offer is still available right now, but we’re not sure for how much longer. If you think making an investment in the 77-inch LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV is an excellent idea, you should complete your transaction for it immediately so that you can get it for almost half its original price.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
Best OLED TV deals: Save on LG C3, Samsung S90C, and more
LG's 2023 C3 4K OLED TV.

A quality picture is a must-have feature if you want to really get into the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max, and any of your other favorite content. An OLED TV produces one of the best images on the market, and while OLED TVs typically cost more than other picture technologies they can also make for some of the best TV deals. Below you can find what we feel are the best OLED TV deals to shop right now, and among them are models from some top TV brands, including Sony TV deals, Samsung TV deals, and LG TV deals. You can also shop QLED TV deals for a quality picture, and there are plenty of TCL TV deals and Vizio TV deals going on if you’re looking for something in a more budget-friendly price range.
LG 42-inch C4 OLED 4K webOS TV — $1,100, was $1,400

The C4 Series is a step into LG’s advanced TV lineup. It’s packed with features, including an AI Processor Gen 7 that up converts all your favorite content into 4K as you watch, NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium for gamers, and four HDMI ports for connect peripheral components in excess. This TV leans heavily on AI and the webOS 24 platform to help you find new content and organize everything you already know about, which allows you to search less and stream more.

Read more
This 55-inch TV from TCL is under $300 for a limited time
TCL 2024 S5 LED TV.

The 2024 NFL is in pre-season right now, so if you want to upgrade with TV deals in preparation for the real games, now's the time to make a purchase. Here's an affordable offer for a relatively large screen -- the 55-inch TCL S5 Series 4K TV for only $270 from Target, following an $80 discount on its original price of $350. We're not sure how much time is remaining before this bargain ends though, so if you're already looking forward to watching your favorite teams on this 4K TV, you better hurry up and proceed with the transaction for it immediately.

Why you should buy the 55-inch TCL S5 Series 4K TV
The 55-inch TCL S5 Series 4K TV is an amazing screen for watching football games, but first, you'll have to check if you have the proper space for it by consulting our guide on what size TV to buy. If you do, then you can look forward to lifelike details with its 4K Ultra HD resolution, and brilliant images with its high-brightness LED backlight. The TV also features TCL's AIPQ Processor with Deep Learning AI, which will optimize the color and contrast of everything that you watch, while Motion Rate 240 with MEMC Frame Insertion promises amazing motion clarity so that your eyes will be able to keep up with all the plays.

Read more
This 48-inch OLED TV is on sale for under $800
The LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV on a white background.

You probably didn't think you can get a brand new OLED TV for under $800 from this year's back to school TV deals, but Best Buy is proving us all wrong with its offer for the 48-inch LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV. From its original price of $1,500, it's all the way down to only $747 following a $753 discount. That's less than half-price for this gorgeous screen, and you're going to have to hurry if you want to take advantage of this bargain. It's part of Best Buy's Tech Fest sale, which ends on August 25, but since there's a chance that stocks run out sooner, you should buy this OLED TV right now.

Why you should buy the 48-inch LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV
LG, which dominates our list of the best OLED TVs, released the LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV earlier this year. OLED technology, which uses organic light-emitting diodes that provide all of the TV's light, enables perfect black levels when these OLEDs are turned off. The LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV combines this benefit with 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp visuals, and support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a cinematic experience in terms of both video and audio while in the comfort of your own living room. It also comes with LG's webOS platform for access to all of the popular streaming services, and LG Channels for free content that you can watch any time.

Read more