Kindle Paperwhite Is under $100 right now, but only til midnight

If ever there were Prime Day deals to look forward to, it’s without a doubt the Prime Day Kindle deals. Kindles are nothing short of the best e-readers on the market and readers everywhere consider them to be game changers. Right now Amazon is offering the Kindle Paperwhite for only $95, which is $45 less than its regular retail price of $140. This deal is one of the best Kindle Paperwhite deals we’ve ever seen, so don’t miss out.

Buy Now

Why you should buy the Kindle Paperwhite

Whether you’re replacing your old Kindle or are considering entering the Kindle area for the first time, the Kindle Paperwhite is without a doubt the best and most popular Kindle model. With its 6.8-inch display and super lightweight design, we can safely say that reading has never been better.

The Kindle Paperwhite was made for the reader who loves technology, not the other way around. It has a flush front design and 300 ppi glare-free display that ensures that it reads like a real book, even in super bright sunlight. It has thinner borders than previous models as well a 10 weeks of battery life and 20% faster page turns than any Kindle that came before.

The Kindle Paperwhite is easy on the eyes thanks to its adjustable warm light that shifts the screen shade from white to amber. It’s also totally waterproof, so you can take it with you to the beach or to the bathtub. No matter where you prefer to read, your Kindle Paperwhite is ready to go with you. Best of all you can take your entire library with you thanks to the storage capacity of Kindle Paperwhite.

If you’re an avid reader, you may want to think about pairing a brand new Kindle Paperwhite with today’s Prime Day Kindle Unlimited deal, because with Kindle Unlimited you gain access to over 2 million titles for one monthly subscription fee. It’s so much cheaper than buying each book individually, and as you already know, we’re all about the deals over here. Head to Amazon and check out the Kindle Paperwhite before midnight when it reverts back to its original price.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations