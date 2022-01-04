Even the Apple Pencil is discounted in the January sales

The holidays may be over, but that doesn’t mean you won’t be able to find Apple deals if you’re planning to buy the brand’s products. In addition to iPhone deals, iPad deals, MacBook deals, and Apple Watch deals, a variety of Apple accessories are on sale. These include the second-generation Apple Pencil, which you can purchase from Amazon for $115, after a $14 discount to its original price of $129.

The second-generation Apple Pencil, compared with the first-generation Apple Pencil, comes with a flat edge that makes it look and feel a bit more natural. The design was also updated because of the new charging method — while the first-generation Apple Pencil was plugged into your device’s Lightning port, the second-generation Apple Pencil attaches to the magnetic charger on top of the iPad. This means that not it’s not for all iPad models, so you should check which Apple Pencil works with which iPad before purchasing the accessory. The second-generation Apple Pencil is compatible with the sixth-generation iPad Mini, the fourth-generation iPad Air, the first-generation 11-inch iPad Pro and later, and the third-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro and later.

With the release of iPadOS 14, the introduction of several new features made the second-generation Apple Pencil no longer for graphic designers, but for everyone. One of the helpful additions is Scribble, which transforms anything you write within the operating system into digital text. The accessory itself also comes with hardware-based features, including the ability to switch tools or shut down after a double tap. You can change what it does depending on the app that you’re using, for a handy command that you can customize based on your preferences.

If you own a compatible device for it, you’ll unlock so many capabilities if you invest in the second-generation Apple Pencil. It’s more tempting to buy one because of Amazon’s $14 discount, which brings the accessory’s price down to just $115 from its original price of $129. It’s unclear how long the offer will last, so if you’re sold on the second-generation Apple Pencil to augment the features of your iPad, don’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations