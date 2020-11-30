  1. Deals

The best Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals for 2020

Black Friday has been and gone, but the sales aren’t over: Cyber Monday deals are here today — for 24 hours only. It’s the perfect time to score a considerable discount on a new Bluetooth speaker from top brands like JBL, Marshall, Bose, or Anker. These are easily the best prices of the year. Here, we’ve rounded up all the best Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals you can shop right now, so you don’t have to traipse all over the internet to track them down. We went in search of the biggest discounts from the most reputable brands and we found some great deals.

If it’s audio that’s on your mind, perhaps check out these Cyber Monday headphone deals as well, or if you’re an Apple fan, these Cyber Monday AirPods deals. You’ll want to shop now if you want your favorite items to arrive by Christmas or the holidays. Delivery dates for items purchased now are already stretching well into next month, so it’s only a matter of time until late December and early 2021 will be the expected arrival time for treasured purchases.

Best Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals
Ultimate Ears - MEGABOOM 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

$100 $200
Easily the most powerful Bluetooth speaker in its class, the Megaboom 3 is fully water- and dust-proof and very rugged too. A massive 20-hour battery life means it can outlast your longest parties.
OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) Bluetooth Portable Speaker

$18 $35
Easily one of the best Bluetooth speakers for under $50, the Oontz Angle 3 gets 14 hours of battery life, plus it's splash-proof and works as a speakerphone.
JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

$70 $120
Extremely rugged and portable, this little speaker pumps out plenty of power including surprisingly good bass. 12 hours of battery life will keep the tunes going all day.
Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

$19 $40
Echo Dot can be your first step into smart home automation, issuing voice commands, and much more.
Marshall Stockwell II

$230 $250
When it comes to music, you can't go wrong with the classics, and this Marshall Stockwell II Bluetooth speaker embodies it to a T, packed with a built-in subwoofer for intense, blood-pumping sound.
Bose Home Speaker 300

$199 $300
Classic Bose sound that can fill a room, Bluetooth for total portability, and your choice of Alexa or Google Assistant for smart home and music control with just your voice.
Echo Studio

$160 $200
Want an Alexa? Need a high quality speaker for music or voice calls? The studio is for you.
Insignia Rugged

$9 $20
If music quality and looks take a backseat to price value, then this Insignia rugged Bluetooth speaker is possibly one of the cheapest options around, where even at retail price it costs only $20.
Sonos Move Bluetooth + Wi-Fi Portable Smart Speaker

$299 $400
A rare chance to save money on the most versatile wireless speaker you can buy. Portable, water- and dust-proof, and able to work with Alexa or Google Assistant. And it sounds amazing, inside or out.
Sony SRS-XB32 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

$80 $150
If you want a little more from a Bluetooth speaker, the Sony SRS-XB32 has LED lights that flash in sync with your music. A 24-hour battery and IP67 dust/water resistance makes it rugged and portable.
Echo Dot (4th Gen) Bluetooth smart speaker with Alexa

$29 $50
Get the best of both worlds with this Alexa smart speaker that also works as a Bluetooth speaker. Get Alexa to play your favorite tunes or control them yourself from your phone or tablet.
TREBLAB FX100 Bluetooth Speaker

$55 $90
For studio-grade music quality that can survive even the toughest of adventures, the TREBLAB FX100 Bluetooth speaker is the ultimate outdoor companion, being both shockproof and waterproof too.
Marshall - Emberton Portable Bluetooth Speaker

$100 $150
One of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, it's got fantastic sound that can fill a whole room, and a 20-hour battery life that's better than any other speaker at this size.
OontZ Angle Solo IPX5 Bluetooth Portable Speaker

$17 $30
It doesn't get any more affordable or portable than this tiny, splash-proof powerhouse. Use it wirelessly, or with the included analog cable and enjoy 10 hours of battery life.
JBL - Clip 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

$30 $70
Tiny but mighty, the Clip 3 is fully waterproof, yet it has full-range sound and a 10-hour battery life. The built-in carabiner clip is perfect for travel and it can act as a hands-free speakerphone.
Marshall Acton II

$150 $230
Compact and packed with jacked beats, the Marshall Acton II Bluetooth speaker is a concert all on its own, built with its own dual tweeters and subwoofer for top-notch sound.
Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II

$70 $129
This ultra-portable speaker is perfect for the beach or the pool, with water resistance and an eight-hour rechargeable battery. Plus Bose's reputation for top-quality sound. 4 colors to choose from.
Urbanears Rålis

$130 $200
It may be small, but the Urbanears Rålis can deliver studio-class music that even your neighbors can dance to without any auditory distortion or lossy degradation.
Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker

$22 $30
This Anker speaker delivers stereo-like sound quality in such a compact form factor. Battery life is impressive as well, offering 24 hours of playback time for all-day fun.
TREBLAB HD77 Bluetooth Speaker

$70 $100
This compact TREBLAB bluetooth speaker offers excellent HD sound and dual bass. Despite its small size, you still get the quality of double subwoofers while playing media from your phone.
Marshall Tufton

$300 $400
Not only is it stylish, but the Marshall Tufton can deliver a spectacular listening experience that you can't afford to miss, with over 20 hours of battery, IPX2 water-resistance, and a strong bass.
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A1 Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Microphone - Black

$210 $250
Bang & Olufsen is best known for their superior sound systems. This bluetooth speaker may be small, but it offers high-quality ambient sounds for all your audio needs, as well as 24-hour battery life.
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay P6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Microphone, Chestnut

$315 $364
Blast your music wherever you go with the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay P6. This small speaker is made with the signature True360 sound for an excellent, well-rounded listening experience.
Insignia Sonic

$25 $70
A perfectly middle-of-the-road option, the Insignia Sonic Bluetooth speaker is a decent option that gives you exactly what you pay for, with good sound at a good price.
Insignia Mini Sonic

$13 $40
A smaller version of the Insignia Sonic, the Mini Sonic delivers everything its larger variant can but packed in a far more pocket-friendly design, built with dual channel speakers for great sound.
Anker Soundcore Mini Bluetooth Speaker

$21 $24
With a 66-feet connection range, you get quality sound from this mini Anker speaker. Despite its size, it can produce subwoofer-level audio.
Anker PowerConf Bluetooth Speakerphone For Home Office

$99 $129
Never miss a conference call again with this Anker speakerphone. It has 6 microphones that picks up your voice even when you're far away. This is a nice addition to your home office.
JBL GO2 - Waterproof Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Black

$20 $30
Anyone looking for a rugged portable speaker will be happy with the JBL GO2. You can enjoy up to five hours of playtime, worry less with an IPX7 waterproof rating, and use it as a speakerphone.
Marshall Stanmore II Voice Wireless Speaker with Amazon Alexa

$200 $400
If you're looking for a portable Bluetooth speaker that can also act as an Alexa smart speaker when at home, it's hard to beat the overall sound quality and unique design of the Stanmore II.
JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

$120 $180
With 20 hours of playtime, this JBL bluetooth speaker delivers high-quality sound with an improved bass response.
How to choose a Bluetooth speaker

There are hundreds of Bluetooth speakers on sale — how do you know which one is right for you?  To make it easier, we’ve outlined our very best Bluetooth speakers for 2020. Our top pick for 2020 is the Marshall Emberton. It’s got an amazing aesthetic, like a real little Marshall amplifier, and while it might be without some of the bells and whistles of other brands, its sound is pretty unbeatable. The fundamentals here excel: A 360-degree sound pattern with deep bass and a 20-hour battery life. It’s also the company’s smallest speaker to date. There’s also a nifty and helpful LED battery display and super-fast USB-C charging, so you can keep the party (or podcasts) going all day — or night long.

Fighting the Marshall Emberton for the top spot are Bluetooth speakers that prioritize price, sound quality, ruggedness, and portability. This last one can be a key for many users on the go, and for that reason, we suggest the small yet substantial Ultimate Ears Wonderboom, which has none of the small sound issues other mini speakers do. If you want something more affordable, look to the Anker Soundcore Flare Mini which offers some LED panache with its 360-degree sound, for less. On the other end of things, there’s the Bose Home Speaker 500, which comes at a premium price point (though less on Cyber Monday) because of its sound quality and support for multi-room audio and smart assistants. Finally, there’s the tough guy — the JBL Flip 5 — which is a durable speaker you can take with you anywhere; it’s not only one of the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers, it can also really stand up to a beating.

And if you’re looking for an affordable option, take a look at our roundup of the best Bluetooth speakers under $100.

How much should you spend on a Bluetooth speaker?

Bluetooth speakers are a category with a huge range of prices. You’ll find cheap, portable speakers for as little as $20, or expensive, high-end speakers for as much as $200 or above. How much you should spend really depends on both how often you intend to use your speaker and on how much you care about audio quality. If you’re looking for something to use once every few months for a casual day at the beach, you can find perfectly acceptable speakers for less than $50. But if you’re an audiophile who wants great sound to be available wherever you go, you’ll need to spend on the higher end to find something that satisfies you.

Are any Bluetooth speaker deals too good to be true?

With so many Bluetooth speaker deals available on different sites across the internet, you might find some deals which seem too good to be true. Many different brands manufacture Bluetooth speakers, including reputable brands like JBL or Marshall, but also including a bunch of smaller brands you’ve never heard of. You need to be careful when choosing a deal to ensure that you get a good quality product and something that’s worth the money you’re spending.

That’s why here at Digital Trends we carefully curate only the best deals from trusted retailers, so you can shop with confidence and be sure that you’re getting a decent quality Bluetooth speaker from a trustworthy retailer with a decent returns policy.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

