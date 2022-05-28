Memorial Day sales have kicked off across the internet, and the electronics sections of some of the largest retailers in the world are ready to clear out some inventory. Out there to be had right now are some great Memorial Day laptop sales and Memorial Day TV sales, and even Memorial Day mattress sales, among discounts on other great tech and electronics as well. We’ve rounded up some of the best Memorial Day sales when it comes to electronics, from retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, and with sales prices starting as low as $5. Make this Memorial Day a shopping opportunity as well as a holiday, and read onward for more details on where to find some of the best discounted electronics available right now.

Dell — from $130

With Dell being one of the most popular computer brands, it’s no surprise to find it here amongst the best places to track down some Memorial Day electronics deals. Dell laptop deals lead the charge when it comes to sales taking place at Dell right now, and you can find things like the 15-inch Dell Inspiron 3000 laptop for just $230. That’s a pretty amazing price for any laptop, let alone one from as quality of a name as Dell. If a new laptop is of interest to you because you’re more of a gamer, some great gaming laptop deals are being offered at Dell as well, with the G15 gaming laptop seeing discounts as high as $650. If a desktop computer is more what you’re looking to escape with this Memorial Day sales season, Dell’s XPS desktop computer is being discounted, as well as several accompanying monitor options that start at $130.

Amazon — from $45

Amazon is never one to be outdone when it comes to an electronics sale, and Memorial Day shopping season is proving no different. There’s a lot of cool pieces of tech being discounted at Amazon, including the Echo Dot smart speaker with Alexa, which is just $45 as part of these Memorial Day deals. Popular Bluetooth speakers such as the JBL Flip 5 are seeing discounts, and you an even grab a 15-inch Acer Aspire 5 laptop for just $342. If you’re looking to snag a Memorial Day deal on a top-notch tablet, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is one of the most popular tablets being made, and it’s currently seeing a discount of more than $200 at Amazon. You’ll even find some great Apple deals taking place this Memorial Day at Amazon, as the Apple AirPods and Apple AirPods Pro are both seeing great discounts.

Walmart — from $5

It isn’t just the expensive stuff that’s seeing huge discounts this Memorial Day, as Walmart has dozens of household items discounted as low as $5. This includes things such as light bulbs, extension cords and surge protectors, as well as other electronics that have become necessities of modern living. You’ll also find great discounts on sexier pieces of tech at Walmart right now, including the Apple iPad Mini, which Walmart has dropped the price of to just $409. The Apple Watch SE is another great piece of tech seeing a discount at Walmart, and it’s currently just $299 as part of Walmart’s Memorial Day electronics sale. Bluetooth speakers, laptops, and 4K smart TVs are all seeing massive discounts this Memorial Day shopping season, so click over to Walmart now and pounce on some great electronics deals while you can.

Best Buy — from $100

If you’re using this Memorial Day shopping season to track down some home theater deals, Best Buy currently has one of the best smart TV deals we’ve ever seen, as you can take home an Insignia HD Smart Fire TV for just $100. There are a lot of great 4K TV deals available at Best Buy right now as well, and smaller-ticket items such as games for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation 5 are having their prices slashed as well. If you’re in the market for a great new laptop, you can save up to $300 on select Windows laptops, with a minimum savings still reaching an impressive $30. Headphone deals, gaming deals, and even Apple deals are among the hundreds of electronics deals taking place at Best Buy this Memorial Day, so click over now and claim some while you can.

Samsung — from $110

Samsung, one of the biggest names in electronics, has a huge range of electronics discounted for Memorial Day. One Memorial Day offer is on The Frame QLED 4K TV, which you can get in various sizes at discounts that range from $100 to $300 off. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the most popular smartphones on the market, and right now, with a purchase of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, you’ll get a $100 instant Samsung Credit and up to $1,000 trade-in credit as well. That’s a hefty discount on an incredibly popular device, and there’s many Galaxy S22 models that are seeing massive discounts as part of Samsung’s Memorial Day sale. You can even pair a new set of Galaxy Buds 2 headphones with your purchase, as the high-quality headphones are just $110 at Samsung this Memorial Day.

B&H Photo — from $10

B&H Photo has long been a retailer of electronics that range from cameras to microphones, tablets, and podcasting equipment. B&H’s Memorial Day sale is full of great electronics, including things like the GoPro HERO 10 Black, which you can currently claim at B&H for an impressive $100 off. If you’re looking for some computer accessories, things like external hard drives, document scanners, USB microphones, and external monitors are seeing great Memorial Day discounts at B&H, and you can even grab an Apple iPad Pro with M1 chip for just $749. If you’re a photographer or any kind of content creator, you’ll love the discounts memory cards, external solid-state drives, and 4K monitors are seeing at B&H. And if you’re into electronics of any kind, you’ll want to dive deep into the available offers, as there’s some really neat pieces of tech that are seeing prices as low as $10 at B&H Photo this Memorial Day.

