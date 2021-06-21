  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Prime Day coffee machine deals for 2021

All the latest Amazon Prime Day coffee machine deals and sales

By

Prime Day 2021 is here and you can finally explore all the fabulous Prime Day deals, especially Prime Day coffee machine deals that can help keep you productive, whether at home, at work, or on the go. Home and office-brewed coffee is entering a golden age, wherein new tech is being applied to the engine behind much of the world’s workday. It is now not only possible but easy to get restaurant-level coffee drinks at the touch of a button, whenever you want. Almost impossibly, these coffee makers have become more affordable at the same time. If you don’t like the coffee they serve at your office, are tired of overpaying for a barista-made brew, or are perhaps just looking for an upgrade to your current coffee machine, Prime Day coffee machine sales are the perfect time to snag a discount. We won’t see prices this low again, maybe not even on Black Friday, so now is the best time to buy.

You’re probably already familiar with Keurig’s one-cup machines, but there are so many other choices on the market. This can be great news, in terms of both discounts and selections, but it also means that trying to find the very best Prime Day coffee machine deals can be challenging. This is especially true on Prime Day when tons of coffee maker deals will be flooding the internet. But don’t worry, Digital Trends has your back; our team of trusty deal hunters has looked high and low to bring you only the very best Prime Day coffee machine deals and discounts. If you’re certain you want a Keurig, we have another roundup of Prime Day Keurig deals you can check out. Below you can see our choice of the best coffee machines you’ll find this Prime Day.

Best Prime Day coffee machine deals

Breville Precision Brewer Thermal 12-Cup Coffee Maker - Brushed Stainless Steel

$300 $450
Brew coffee the way you like it with Breville's Precision Brewer 12-cup coffee maker with a thermal carafe. Make your perfect cup with six brewing modes with precise temperature control.
Buy at Williams Sonoma

Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Coffee Maker

$190 $220
Your one-stop coffee shop coffee maker can make a single-serve cup from a K-cup pod or act as a latte and cappuccino maker with a milk frother and coffee shot function.
Buy at Amazon

Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine

$200
Tight on space? The Nespresso Essenza Mini is the perfect coffee machine thanks to its compact build, capable of pumping out powerfully delicious espressos despite its size.
Buy at Best Buy

Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker

$100 $106
Single-serve K-Cup pod coffee brewer. Makes 6-ounce to 12-ounce brews. Includes a K-cup storage module that stores up to 9 pods.
Buy at Amazon

Nespresso Lattissima Pro Espresso Machine

$649 $800
Enjoy world-class espressos, latte macchiatos, and more with the Nespresso Lattissima espresso machine, pre-included with a milk frother for cafe-grade foam that brings out each ounce of flavor.
Buy at Wayfair

Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine

$145 $149
Single serving Nespresso by De'Longhi espresso machine with two serving sizes, espresso (1.35-ounce) and lungo (5-ounce). Includes a sample original capsule kit.
Buy at Amazon

IMUSA B120-60006 Electric Coffee Maker

$37 $40
Lightweight and compact, IMUSA's electric coffee maker is just what you need for quick pick-me-ups. Quickly make up to 6 cups of coffee, as well as fresh espresso in less than 10 minutes.
Buy at Amazon

Keurig K80 K-Select Brewer

$109 $138
This Keurig combines sleek style and simple button controls to help you brew the perfect cup every time. It has a Strong Brew setting that increases the coffee's intensity. Can brew four cup sizes.
Buy at Wayfair

Cuisinart Coffee Center 12-Cup Coffeemaker and Single-Serve Brewer

$200 $365
Serve yourself with the single-serve 6, 8, and 10-ounce sizes with reusable filter cup or K-cups or serve a crowd from the 12-cup glass thermal carafe.
Buy at Wayfair

Breville-Nespresso Pixie

$180 $200
Compact design, single-serve espresso machine brews espresso and double espresso drinks. Comes with a complimentary original capsule sample set.
Buy at Amazon

Keurig K1500 Bundle K-Cup Coffee Maker with Variety Pack of 192 K-Cup Pods

$213 $255
Whip up your favorite beverages at the touch of a button. This bundle includes a fully-featured commercial brewer and 8 boxes of assorted K-Cup pods --192 pods in total.
Buy at Walmart

Keurig - K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

$100 $115
Simplify your mornings and streamline your counters with this space-saving coffee maker with a thermal cup, coffee pods, and a storage drawer.
Buy at Best Buy

Nespresso Lattissima Touch Espresso Machine

$630 $757
Enjoy your own personal barista with the Nespresso Lattissima Touch. With six built-in recipes, this bad boy is ready to transform any mundane drink into a delicious work of art.
Buy at Sears
Discount with on-page coupon

Cuisinart DCC-3200P1 DCC-3200 Glass Carafe Handle Programmable Coffeemaker

$95 $185
Fully automatic brewing up for up 14 cups with a 24-hour programmable start time. Permanent gold-tone commercial filter included.
Buy at Amazon
Extra 10% off with on-page coupon

Mueller Ultra Coffee Maker

$45 $50
Brew up to 12 coffee cups with the Mueller coffee machine. You can use any coffee ground and customize the flavors and strength to your liking.
Buy at Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker with Coffee Pods Drawer and Thermal Cup

$100 $115
Brew the perfect cup right in the comfort of your home with the Keurig K-Mini. It has a strength control so you can make coffee that suits your tastes. Compact enough to fit in small spaces.
Buy at Best Buy

Breville-Nespresso USA BNV220BKM1BUC1 Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine

$183 $200
This coffee and espresso machine creates 1.35-ounce espresso, 2.7-ounce double espresso, 5-0 ounce lungo, 7.7-ounce coffee, and 14-ounce alto coffee and espresso drinks.
Buy at Amazon

Breville-Nespresso USA Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine, Bundle

$211 $250
The hefty price of premium coffee doesn't have to make you bitter if you score this sweet deal on Breville Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso machine bundled with an Aeroccino 3 milk frother.
Buy at Amazon

Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

$190 $220
Treat yourself to a delicious cup with this versatile machine. This model lets you brew coffee and prepare hot and iced cappuccinos and lattes with a simple push of a button. Brews four cup sizes.
Buy at Best Buy

Nespresso by De'Longhi Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine

$140 $175
Adjustable cup size with two programmable buttons for espresso (1.35-ounce) and Lungo (5-ounce) servings. This portable machine comes with a sample selection of original capsules.
Buy at Walmart

Keurig C K-Elite Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Brewer

$147
Keurig's C K-Elite Maker single-serve K-cup pod brewer also makes iced coffee. Five brew sizes and a 72-ounce removable reservoir.
Buy at Wayfair

Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker, Latte Maker and Cappuccino Maker

$190 $220
Need a quick pick-me-up? This Keurig single-serve coffee maker is the way to go. The 60-ounce water reservoir means you only have to refill after every 6 cups. Plus it accommodates tall travel mugs.
Buy at Best Buy

Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

$129 $170
Delivers the ultimate in beverage customization. It features five brew sizes and offers iced and hot coffee settings. A strong brew button is available to intensify the taste of your coffee's flavor.
Buy at Walmart

Ninja Mega Kitchen System and Blender

$160 $200
Bring out the versatility in your kitchen with this Ninja Kitchen System that provides Professional Performance, perfect for food processing, food blending, and nutrient extraction.
Buy at Best Buy

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker

$96 $100
Compact and sleek, the K-Slim coffee maker holds up to 46 ounces of water and can make 8- to 12-ounce cups of coffee within minutes. The drip tray is removable so it can accommodate travel mugs.
Buy at Wayfair

Nespresso CitiZ Espresso Machine (2017 Model)

$174 $249
An oldie but as reliable as ever, released in 2017, this Nespresso Citiz model is still a wonder in the kitchen, providing an elegant aesthetic flair for the full french vanilla fantasy.
Buy at Amazon

BLACK+DECKER 12-Cup Thermal Coffeemaker

$50 $70
Get warm coffee all day with BLACK+DECKER's thermal coffee maker. It comes with a large carafe that's vacuum-sealed to keep the coffee's temperature optimal for hours.
Buy at Amazon

Bonavita 5-Cup One-Touch Coffee Maker

$100 $140
With just one touch of a button, you can brew a full pot of coffee within 6 minutes. The Bonavita coffee maker also comes with a stainless steel thermal carafe that keeps coffee warm for hours.
Buy at Amazon

Ninja 12-Cup Programmable Brewer CE251 Coffee Maker

$80 $100
Adjustable brew 12-cup programmable coffee maker with a time-saving 60-ounce water reservoir that is removable for easy filling at your sink.
Buy at Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

$70 $80
Packing a punch with every cup despite its size, the Keurig K-Mini is a compact yet ever-functional coffee maker for the practical coffee lover who's tight on space, with brew sizes from 6-12 oz.
Buy at Amazon

Should you buy a new coffee machine on Prime Day?

Prime day is an amazing chance to score new tech for less, and coffee machines are absolutely included in that category. We see some of the lowest prices of the year in Prime Day coffee machine sales, beginning with those products listed on Amazon. If you have a coffee machine in mind, or you happen to find a great deal on one while browsing on Prime Day, it’s a great idea to snap it up when you see it.

A typical question we get at this time of year goes like this: “But shouldn’t I wait until Black Friday?” And our answer is “No!” The fact is, we don’t see much deeper discounts between now and the end of the year, so there’s not much of a chance you’ll save more money — and you’ll miss out on all that great coffee.

At the same time, you don’t want to get ahead of yourself and be swept up by seemingly appealing Prime Day coffee machine deals. You’ll want to do your research. You don’t want to end up with a coffee machine you weren’t sure you even wanted, just because you saw what looked like a real discount (there will be deep discounts on Prime Day; don’t settle for just a few percent off). Educate yourself about both features and prices by scanning resources like our best coffee makers guide so you’ll know what coffee machine, or features, to prioritize.

One way to make sure you’re not signing up for some regrets with your Prime Day coffee machine deal is to stick to coffee machine brands you know and trust, like Keurig, Bonavita, Cuisinart, and Mr. Coffee. The last thing we want is for you to end up with a disappointing coffee-making experience because you saw a huge discount on a product that is unreliable or makes inferior coffee.

How to choose a coffee machine on Prime Day

The best place to begin looking for a new coffee machine to buy on Prime Day is with Digital Trends’ best coffee makers including the best Keurig coffee makers, which will introduce you to the very best coffee machines for every need. Brands you’ll recognize, like Keurig, Cuisinart, and Mr. Coffee all provide machines with different functions, and the guide can set you on the right path if you want an all-around coffee maker, or something more specific, like a single-cup maker. It’s a great place to put your basic needs in order, like whether this is a coffee machine for just you, your household, or an entire office. Alternatively, you might be the kind of coffee brewer who likes to measure out your coffee for a specific strength, or need a more efficient K-cup situation. No matter what your specific needs, there’s something in these Prime Day coffee machine sales for you, and our guide is the best place to figure out the best one.

Coffee enthusiasts tend to be picky, so you probably know exactly what kind of coffee experience you’d like to have throughout the day. On the other hand, perhaps your situation requires a coffee machine with many options. If you’re a fan of traditional drip coffee, you’ll want to check out something like the Bonavita Connoisseur, which is not only compact (if you’re looking to save space) but uses something called pre-infusion, wetting the coffee grounds a few minutes before brewing. If timing is your priority, you’ll want to check out programmable coffee makers like Cuisinart’s 14-cup DCC-3200, which lets you schedule your coffee order up to 24 hours ahead. For others, it’s all about efficiency, for which they should turn to single-cup machines, like the Keurig K-Elite, where a hot cup of coffee is just a button-bush away. On top of these choices, there are coffee machines that have espresso options, coffee machines for connoisseurs, and even on-the-go espresso makers — so you can have a perfect cup of coffee, no matter where you are.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day home security camera deals for 2021

arlo pro 2 blink xt2 ring floodlight cam home security cameras deals best buy labor day sales 2020 netgear review 10 768x768

Best Prime Day Amazon device deals for 2021

Amazon Echo 4th Gen smart speaker

Best Prime Day Keurig deals for 2021

early keurig coffee maker deals prime day 2020 k classic

Best Prime Day monitor deals for 2021

best monitors ces 2021 hp monitor 2

Best Prime Day Roomba deals for 2021

iRobot Roomba E5

Best Prime Day Dell XPS deals for 2021

black friday 2020 deals still available xps 13 laptop resized

Best Prime Day smart home deals for 2021

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

Best Prime Day iPhone deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 iPhone Deals

Best Prime Day soundbar deals for 2021

v series soundbar wall mounted with TV

Best Prime Day printer deals for 2021

hp neverstop never worry about ink printer

Best Prime Day Fire TV deals for 2021

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

Best Prime Day projector deals for 2021

best outdoor projectors aop projector

Best Prime Day Fitbit deals for 2021

Fitbit Versa