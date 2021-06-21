All the latest Amazon Prime Day coffee machine deals and sales

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Prime Day 2021 is here and you can finally explore all the fabulous Prime Day deals, especially Prime Day coffee machine deals that can help keep you productive, whether at home, at work, or on the go. Home and office-brewed coffee is entering a golden age, wherein new tech is being applied to the engine behind much of the world’s workday. It is now not only possible but easy to get restaurant-level coffee drinks at the touch of a button, whenever you want. Almost impossibly, these coffee makers have become more affordable at the same time. If you don’t like the coffee they serve at your office, are tired of overpaying for a barista-made brew, or are perhaps just looking for an upgrade to your current coffee machine, Prime Day coffee machine sales are the perfect time to snag a discount. We won’t see prices this low again, maybe not even on Black Friday, so now is the best time to buy.

You’re probably already familiar with Keurig’s one-cup machines, but there are so many other choices on the market. This can be great news, in terms of both discounts and selections, but it also means that trying to find the very best Prime Day coffee machine deals can be challenging. This is especially true on Prime Day when tons of coffee maker deals will be flooding the internet. But don’t worry, Digital Trends has your back; our team of trusty deal hunters has looked high and low to bring you only the very best Prime Day coffee machine deals and discounts. If you’re certain you want a Keurig, we have another roundup of Prime Day Keurig deals you can check out. Below you can see our choice of the best coffee machines you’ll find this Prime Day.

Should you buy a new coffee machine on Prime Day?

Prime day is an amazing chance to score new tech for less, and coffee machines are absolutely included in that category. We see some of the lowest prices of the year in Prime Day coffee machine sales, beginning with those products listed on Amazon. If you have a coffee machine in mind, or you happen to find a great deal on one while browsing on Prime Day, it’s a great idea to snap it up when you see it.

A typical question we get at this time of year goes like this: “But shouldn’t I wait until Black Friday?” And our answer is “No!” The fact is, we don’t see much deeper discounts between now and the end of the year, so there’s not much of a chance you’ll save more money — and you’ll miss out on all that great coffee.

At the same time, you don’t want to get ahead of yourself and be swept up by seemingly appealing Prime Day coffee machine deals. You’ll want to do your research. You don’t want to end up with a coffee machine you weren’t sure you even wanted, just because you saw what looked like a real discount (there will be deep discounts on Prime Day; don’t settle for just a few percent off). Educate yourself about both features and prices by scanning resources like our best coffee makers guide so you’ll know what coffee machine, or features, to prioritize.

One way to make sure you’re not signing up for some regrets with your Prime Day coffee machine deal is to stick to coffee machine brands you know and trust, like Keurig, Bonavita, Cuisinart, and Mr. Coffee. The last thing we want is for you to end up with a disappointing coffee-making experience because you saw a huge discount on a product that is unreliable or makes inferior coffee.

How to choose a coffee machine on Prime Day

The best place to begin looking for a new coffee machine to buy on Prime Day is with Digital Trends’ best coffee makers including the best Keurig coffee makers, which will introduce you to the very best coffee machines for every need. Brands you’ll recognize, like Keurig, Cuisinart, and Mr. Coffee all provide machines with different functions, and the guide can set you on the right path if you want an all-around coffee maker, or something more specific, like a single-cup maker. It’s a great place to put your basic needs in order, like whether this is a coffee machine for just you, your household, or an entire office. Alternatively, you might be the kind of coffee brewer who likes to measure out your coffee for a specific strength, or need a more efficient K-cup situation. No matter what your specific needs, there’s something in these Prime Day coffee machine sales for you, and our guide is the best place to figure out the best one.

Coffee enthusiasts tend to be picky, so you probably know exactly what kind of coffee experience you’d like to have throughout the day. On the other hand, perhaps your situation requires a coffee machine with many options. If you’re a fan of traditional drip coffee, you’ll want to check out something like the Bonavita Connoisseur, which is not only compact (if you’re looking to save space) but uses something called pre-infusion, wetting the coffee grounds a few minutes before brewing. If timing is your priority, you’ll want to check out programmable coffee makers like Cuisinart’s 14-cup DCC-3200, which lets you schedule your coffee order up to 24 hours ahead. For others, it’s all about efficiency, for which they should turn to single-cup machines, like the Keurig K-Elite, where a hot cup of coffee is just a button-bush away. On top of these choices, there are coffee machines that have espresso options, coffee machines for connoisseurs, and even on-the-go espresso makers — so you can have a perfect cup of coffee, no matter where you are.

