Best Samsung Galaxy smartphone Prime Day deals

Here are the best Samsung Galaxy smartphone Prime Day deals

Christian de Looper
Amazon Prime Day has arrived, and with it some of the best smartphone deals around. In particular, Amazon has discounted some of the biggest and best Samsung phones of the year — so if you’ve been holding out on a great deal to pull the trigger on a Galaxy device, now is absolutely the time to buy.

Here are the best Samsung Galaxy Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals we could find. Interested in other smartphone deals? Check out our guide on the best Amazon Prime Day 2019 smartphone deals.

Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus ($300 off)

Galaxy S10 Plus
If you’re looking for a powerful, high-end phone with a stunning design and a ton of great features, then look no further than the Samsung Galaxy S10 or S10 Plus. The phones have all the latest and greatest tech, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, an amazing triple-lens camera, and more.

One of the best features about the Galaxy S10 is its design — the phone offers a modern edge-to-edge display with a small cutout in the top of the display for the front-facing camera. If you go for the Galaxy S10 Plus, you get extra features like a dual front-facing camera, a bigger display, and a larger battery. Safe to say, no matter which device you get, you’ll be getting a high-end phone that will last for years to come.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus are being discounted by a whopping $300 — which means the Galaxy S10 is starting at $600, while the Galaxy S10 Plus will start at $700.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 ($350 off)

samsung galaxy note 9 news silver 1

If you’re looking for a huge phone with equally huge performance, then perhaps the Galaxy Note 9 is a better device for your needs. The Galaxy Note 9 is a little older than the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus, but that doesn’t make it any less of a great buy, especially if you’re someone who prefers the big-screen experience. The Galaxy Note 9 is a particularly good choice for those that need something for productivity, as the phone is known for its great multitasking features and stylus support.

You’ll save quite a bit for Amazon Prime Day – a whopping $350, to be exact — which is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for the phone so far.

Samsung Galaxy S10e ($200)

Samsung Galaxy s10e hands-on
If you are interested in the Galaxy S10 but want something a little less expensive, then it’s worth considering the Samsung Galaxy S10e, which keeps many of the awesome features of the standard Galaxy S10, with a few small tweaks to cut down on cost. The phone is still feature-packed – it offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, it also boasts a beautiful AMOLED display with the same modern design, but there’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor here instead of one under the glass.

The Galaxy S10e has been discounted almost as much as the standard Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus — you’ll be able to get your hands on it for around $550, which is $200 off the normal price of $750.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus ($250 off)

samsung s9 and prime day smart home bundle galaxy hands on back hand 720x720

The Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus may be a bit over a year old, but they’re still excellent phones, and perfect for those that want a flagship-quality phone at a reasonable price. The Galaxy S9-series features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, along with up to a whopping 1TB of storage and 4GB of RAM, which should be more than enough for most users. There’s a Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,960 x 1,440, and the phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and an iris scanner, which helps ensure that it’s nice and secure. The Galaxy S9 Plus offers a slightly larger display, at 6.2 inches instead of 5.8 inches.

There are some pretty great savings available for these phones too – for Amazon Prime Day 2019, you’ll save $250, making for a super affordable deal.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

