The 5 best tech deals in the B&H Photo Memorial Day Sale

Memorial Day is right around the corner, which means that the summer sale season has almost officially begun. We’ve been enjoying great Memorial Day sales on all sorts of stuff since last week, but we’re always the most excited about the tech. If you are too, then now is the time to snatch up some bargains before other big sales like Prime Day come along, and the B&H Photo Memorial Day Sale has plenty to go around. Below, we’ve smoked out our five favorite picks, but also be sure to head over to the sale page to see everything that’s available.

Shop The Sale

Smart TVs are pretty much standard nowadays, but if you don’t have one, then don’t worry: You don’t need to get rid of a TV you like and shell out hundreds for streaming capabilities — all you need is a handy little streaming device like the Roku Premiere. This compact streaming player effectively turns any TV with an HDMI port, and it works with other popular streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Sling. It also supports Ultra HD content if you have a 4K TV. A $10 discount lets you grab the Roku Premiere streaming player for a cheap $33.

Buy Now

Smart home technology didn’t prove to be the revolution many hoped it would be, but one niche that has become extremely popular is smart speakers like the Google Home Mini, which is a great (not to mention pretty affordable) little smart hub. In contrast to the similar Echo Dot, the Google Home Mini features the excellent Google Assistant A.I. that can recognize different voices and give individualized responses. This bundle even includes a Chromecast streaming device, so if the Roku caught your eye but you want some more smart home functionality, this package can be yours for $64 after a $20 savings.

Buy Now

GoPro Hero 7 Black Action Camera — $230, was $330

GoPro has long made our favorite action cams, but if you aren’t enthusiastic about shelling out $350 to $400 for the newer Hero8 Black, then the last-gen Hero7 Black packs most of the same features for a much more attractive price. This rugged wearable camera utilizes the same image sensor as its newer sibling, allowing it to record 4K video at 60fps (or lower resolutions at higher framerates) and take great still shots. It lacks some of the more refined image stabilization features of the Hero8 Black, but for just $230 after a $100 discount, the GoPro Hero7 Black is still a fantastic name-brand 4K action cam that won’t break the bank.

Buy Now

The Apple Watch just keeps getting better and better, and the Series 5 is the best yet. It’s expensive, though, so Memorial Day deals like this are welcome. This model is the smaller 40mm size and comes loaded with a full array of features including detailed health and fitness tracking, GPS, an always-on touchscreen, and a gorgeous aluminum case. The Apple Watch Series 5 is pretty much the perfect smartwatch (or as close to perfect as we can get right now), and a modest $15 discount lets you grab one for $384 through Memorial Day.

Buy Now

When you hear “Lenovo” you might imagine “ThinkPad,” but as great as those classic laptops are, it’s a mistake to overlook the more forward-thinking IdeaPad lineup. This sleek and highly versatile Windows 2-in-1 comes packing an eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 256GB solid-state drive — pretty much perfect specs for a workhorse laptop — along with a 14-inch 1080p touch display that folds flat on its 360-degree hinge, giving you several different ways to work, browse, and enjoy your entertainment. The IdeaPad Flex Pro is a great value, too, especially at its discounted price of just $599 ($200 off) for Memorial Day.

Buy Now

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech discounts, Memorial Day sales, and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations