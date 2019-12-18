Amazon drops up to $160 off these Breville Nespresso machines

Whether you’re shopping last minute for someone who loves coffee or entertaining a few guests this Christmas, Amazon’s deals on these Breville Nespresso machines are not one to miss. Not only do you get up to $160 worth of savings, but also stand to knock off $60 on top of the sale prices when you’re approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card.

Breville Nespresso Creatista Uno — $240 ($160 off)

Anyone who looks forward to a shot of espresso would appreciate Breville’s Creatista Uno. This single-serve espresso machine lets you have a robust cup of black coffee as much as you’ll be able to enjoy milk-based concoctions like cappuccinos, macchiatos, or flat white with the fully automatic steam wand. You might even want to give latte art a try with the included stainless steel barista milk jug.

You’ll be able to tell you got a good espresso machine as soon as you get a whiff of all those exciting aromas. The Creatista Uno simply enlivens espresso with a 19-bar high-pressure pump to extract all those delicate flavors. You’d just have to insert the Nespresso capsule then choose among three programmable cup sizes for ristretto (0.8 ounces), espresso (1.35 ounces), or lungo (2.7 ounces). And with a fast heat-up system that reaches the optimum temperature in as little as three seconds, an incomparably dense crema will be ready within a minute or so.

Ease of use is assured with one-touch buttons and light indicators to remind you when its time to descale or clean. While no one looks forward to a tedious cleanup, most of the components, such as the 50-ounce water tank and the used capsule container, are detachable to make it simpler to run it under the tap. Also, the steam wand is self-cleaning as much as the machine is able to automatically shut off after nine minutes of inactivity. Sate your craving for coffee while this high-quality Nespresso machine is selling for only $240 instead of $400 on Amazon.

Breville Nespresso Vertuo Coffee — $162 ($88 off)

The ultimate coffee experience is guaranteed with any Nespresso machine. The VertuoLine merely sets itself apart with the patented centrifusion extraction technology that spins each capsule up to 7,000 rotations per minute to perfectly blend coffee grounds with water. Brewing parameters are also adjusted for you with automatic blend recognition that identifies each Grand Cru capsule through the barcode on the rim.

It may be single-serve but you surely won’t be limited with 5 programmable cup sizes for Espresso (1.35 ounces), Double Espresso (2.7 ounces), Gran Lungo (5 ounces), Coffee (7.7 ounces) and Alto (14 ounces). You’ll simply have to adjust the cup support accordingly and only wait about 15-20 seconds for it to preheat. While it doesn’t have the fully automatic steam wand like the Creatista Uno, the Aerocinno3 milk frother it’s packaged with can hook you up just as well if you’re after a creamier blend.

Breville’s Nespresso Vertuo does not only look sleek and modern with its black matte finish and chrome accents, it is also smart enough to switch itself off after nine minutes of inactivity. And with a large 1.2-liter removable water tank, you would have already enjoyed 13 cups of coffee or 20 servings of espresso before you go for a refill as much as it makes for a painless clean.

As with all Nespresso machines, it comes with a welcome set 12 capsules so you’ll most probably have an idea what to order when you’re through with your complimentary supply. Usually priced at $250, you can step up as a barista and get the most bang for your buck when you order this versatile coffee maker bundle for $162 on Amazon.

