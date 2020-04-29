Thinking about chopping in your aging HDTV for something a little newer and larger? You’re in luck — we’ve found some incredible deals on four must-have 70-inch 4K TVs: The Hisense R6200F Series, Samsung 6 Series, LG UM6970PUA, and Vizio V Series. These 4K TV deals won’t be around for long, though, so best act fast or risk missing out.

70-inch Hisense R6200F Series 4K TV — $500, was $600

If you’re looking for a television with all the essentials of a midrange 4K TV in one of the most affordable packages on the market, then the Hisense R6200F Series won’t disappoint. Just don’t let its unusually cheap price fool you. It has a 70-inch screen for large-scale viewing, and its picture quality is powered by its multi-format HDR support with Dolby Vision and HDR10 technologies for splendid image output. With this, you can get the full range of detail from the most shadowed objects down to the smallest specks of dust in every light setting. The colors are full and totally indistinguishable from some higher-end 4K TVs that charge triple the price. This makes the Hisense R6200F Series a great choice for any living room or simple home theater setup.

The sound quality isn’t bad either. In fact, it’s quite good. This is mostly because of its DTS Studio Sound-enhanced speakers for powerful music even without a soundbar. The fan-favorite Roku TV platform also comes pre-installed with the most popular streaming services around, like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and HBO GO/NOW. It navigates fast, and lag — if any — is invisible to the naked eye. For offline connectivity, it comes with three HDMI ports for any devices you may have. If you want quantity without losing out on quality, then we can tell you that the Hisense R6200F Series 4K TV is an absolute must-have. You can check it out on Best Buy where it’s currently $100 off its retail price, leaving it at just $500.

70-inch Samsung 6 Series 4K TV — $580, was $600

If there’s one thing you should know about Samsung, it’s that its products never disappoint. When it comes to this South Korean tech giant, you can always expect technical innovation that blows the competition out of the water, and their Samsung 6 Series 4K TV is no exception. Its 70-inch screen is capable of producing breathtakingly picturesque images with its advanced PurColor technology that, together with its HDR10+ video format support, pumps out vibrant colors to make each scene pop. The HDR10+ is still relatively limited in usage compared to the widespread HDR10, but with ten times the detail, vivid color accuracy, and deep blacks and contrasts, it’s definitely worth having.

While the visuals are undeniably on point, it doesn’t cop out on its sound quality with Dolby Digital Plus surround sound speakers for the fully immersive audio-visual movie-viewing experience. This way, you can skip on purchasing an additional soundbar or splurging on a separate sound system if you don’t already have one. The Samsung Smart TV platform also has its own pre-installed selection of streaming services for your content; however, if you plan on going offline, the two HDMI ports are going to be a bit of a problem. It’s only a small price to pay considering everything else that you get. All in all, it’s a TV you won’t regret investing in. If you want above-average picture quality, then you can find the Samsung 6 Series 4K TV on Best Buy where it’s currently on sale for $580.

70-inch LG UM6970PUA 4K TV — $650, was $800

The LG UM6970PUA is a $70 jump from the Samsung TV, but if there’s anything the price tag confirms, it’s that you get what you pay for. The 70-inch screen is capable of enhancing any motion picture into a stunning array of colors and exceptionally fine details with its advanced color mapping technology. This ensures you get pixel-perfect visual accuracy that, when coupled with HDR10 and Active HDR, optimizes every individual shot for lifelike photo-realism. The built-in quad-core processor eliminates most motion blur and screen tearing, so you can rest comfortably knowing that you have nothing to worry about in terms of visual performance. Its only weak point is that it can’t get very bright, but this isn’t a deal-breaker by any means as the problem is minor.

Its speakers aren’t bad either. The sound quality is solid and elevates the picture quality beyond what you’d normally get from a run-of-the-mill television. This means that you won’t need an additional soundbar or sound system to get the most out of your movies or TV shows. The WebOS platform also comes with a plethora of streaming services for you to pick and choose from. It includes all-time favorites like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ to name a few. If you use Apple HomeKit, you can even add this TV to your connected devices for your ease of mind and ease of use. In terms of connectivity, the three HDMI ports should be more than enough to fit most needs. If you’re interested, the LG UM6970PUA 4K TV is currently discounted on Best Buy with the largest price drop on our roundup of $150 off, leaving it at $650.

70-inch Vizio V Series 4K TV — $660, was $700

To round out our list is the Vizio V Series 4K TV. Like the others, the 70-inch screen also produces crisp images in Ultra HD 3,840 x 2,160 resolution, and it supports multiple HDR video formats like HDR10 and Dolby Vision for industry-leading picture quality. This enables you to enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows just as the director and editors intended them to be.

The V Series’ native contrast is also exceptionally powerful because of its VA display that pumps out rich shades of black and minimal desaturation. Unfortunately, you do lose out on where you can seat yourself as its viewing angles are limited, with the best seats being directly in front of the television. It’s also a bit dark in well-lit rooms, but it’s easy enough to adjust to with long-term usage. If these issues aren’t a problem for you, then you shouldn’t have much else to worry about.

Another department that could use a little pick-me-up is the sound. It’s somewhat weak and auditory output would definitely make a huge leap with an external sound system or soundbar. The SmartCast platform also comes with its myriad of available channels for free streaming content that ensures you always have something to watch and keep yourself entertained. Lastly, it has three HDMI ports for any local connections you might have. If you think the Vizio V Series is the one for you, then you can find it on Dell where it’s currently discounted at $660 from its retail price of $700.

