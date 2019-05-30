The Coros Pace GPS smartwatch gets a $100 price cut from Amazon

Share

The world of fitness smartwatches continues to grow, and although it’s now mostly dominated by big names like Fitbit and Garmin Fenix, there are a few lesser-known makers dipping their toes into the market. One of these brands is Coros, and the excellent Coros Pace – a fitness tracker that’s perfect for runners, marathoners, swimmers, and cyclists – just got a nice 33% discount off of its former price. And this is one of the best smartwatch deals we’ve seen this week.

The aptly named Coros Pace was just released last year, and it was a bit of a surprise. Coros is primarily a maker of smart bicycle helmets, and the Pace is the company’s first entry into the activity tracker market. It was a very successful attempt: The Coros Pace quickly became our favorite watch for athletes who are serious about their training and are looking for something more than the more common “jack of all trades” activity trackers that most other brands offer.

The Coros Pace is a fitness smartwatch that’s purpose-built for marathons and triathlons, which is to say that it’s primarily designed for running, swimming, and bicycling. It packs a number of bells and whistles found on high-end fitness trackers such as the flagship models from Fitbit and Garmin, including a heart rate sensor, built-in GPS tracker, accelerometer, gyroscope, and barometric altimeter.

For running, the Coros Pace records distance, time, speed, and stride length, and the watch can also record cadence and elevation for cycling. It’s waterproof at depths of up to 50 meters as well, and when swimming, the Pace can measure your stroke rate while tracking other metrics. One of the most impressive things about the tracker is its internal battery, which lasts for up to 30 days in standard mode (most watches need to be juiced up every few days) or 25 hours of non-stop operation with GPS tracking turned on.

The Coros Pace GPS fitness watch was $300 when it was rolled out last year, but it just got a nice discount of 33%, bringing it down to just $200 for the red and blue models (the all-black variant is not available at this price at the moment). We don’t know if this is a permanent price cut moving forward or just a limited-time deal, so if you’re in the market for a serious training watch, then there’s no time like the present.

