Amazon slashes prices for these Cuisinart coffee makers by up to $76

While $5 for a cup of coffee from the local coffee shop is perfectly reasonable for a vast majority, a one-time investment on a programmable coffee maker would surely yield more perks. Not only would it cost you less in the long run, but you’ll also have access to a hearty homebrew without worrying so much about beating rush hour while you’re stuck in line. Luckily, we found deals on Amazon that will help you gear up and save time, energy, and money as they slash their prices on these Cuisinart coffee makers up to $76.

Cuisinart DGB-850 Fully Burr Thermal Grind and Brew — $76 off

The Cuisinart DGB-850 authenticates your coffee experience from start to finish with a freshly ground brew as much as you want and count on its half-pound bean hopper with a sealed lid to preserve the beans. Its innovative coffee-making technology can be credited to its professional-style burr grinder that works hand in hand with grind-control to ensure uniform consistency whether your brewing as little as four cups or as many as 10 cups. To facilitate a hassle-free clean, the DirectFlow grind assembly along with the auto-rinse feature seamlessly dispenses coffee grounds right into the brew basket. And when you have pre-ground coffee available, you can simply press the grind-off button and start brewing.

Since taste is relative, the robustness of your coffee can be modified to regular, bold, and extra bold while you will be able to see all the changes you made through its large LCD display. With an option to delay startup to 24 hours, you can have your coffee when you are just as ready for it. The provision of a thermal carafe assures the optimal temperature is kept and with both a permanent gold filter and charcoal water filter, your cup of joe is rid of any impurities.

The Cuisinart DGB-850 usually retails for $230, but you can get this for $154 through Amazon and stand a chance to get another $50 off once you are approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card.

Cuisinart SS-15 Coffee Center — $37 Off

When you’re brewing for more people, you might be better off with the sheer versatility of Cuisinart’s SS-15 as it is able to deliver up to 12 cups of coffee, let alone function as a single-serve brewer. Either way, everyone gets their caffeine fix while cleanups would hardly be a pain as it is well equipped to do it itself — at least for the most part since you’ll have to wash the glass carafe or mug yourself.

The single-serve brewer allows you to get just as much coffee you need as it is programmable to six, eight, or 10 ounces while its drip tray is removable to accommodate different cup sizes. You’ll find the control panel on the left side of the machine where you will easily be able to adjust the carafe’s temperature and switch the brew strength from regular to bold. The blue-lit LCD would then reflect either the progress of your brew or the time of day. It also comes with the gold-tone filter which prevents you from slurping bitter sediments. With this coffee center in your kitchen, you can opt to heighten your taste with coffee capsules but you can also stick to your favorite coffee grounds. Cuisinart was generous enough to not just include K-cup coffee pod samples in three varieties (medium roast, dark roast, and French vanilla) but also a HomeBarista reusable filter cup.

The Cuisinart SS-15 is fully automatic with 24-hour programmability so you can get everything you need in one coffee maker for $143 instead of $180 with Amazon’s $37 discount.

