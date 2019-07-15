Share

If you’re looking to splurge on a new gaming laptop or desktop, Dell has some steep discounts on a variety of gaming PCs as part of its July Cyber Monday event, which coincides with online retailer Amazon’s Prime Day savings special. Dell’s deals for its Dell G3 15, G7 15, Alienware M15 laptops as well as the Aurora gaming desktop are found on its website, which promises up to $710 in savings on select items.

Alienware m15 gaming laptop

The Alienware m15 is a favorite laptop among gamers for good reason, and if you’re eyeing this performance-packed mobile gaming rig, now is a good time to splurge. As part of Dell’s doorbuster event — which commences at 8 a.m. PT on July 15 — this gaming laptop will be discounted $710 from its original value of $2,409. This brings the price down to a more affordable $1,699, and Dell also offers financing options allowing you to pay as little as $51 per month.

At this price, you’re getting some high-end silicon, like Intel’s ninth-Generation Core i7 processor alongside Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2070 graphics. In addition, the laptop is also equipped with an FHD resolution panel with fast 144Hz refresh rate for tear-free gameplay. 16GB of memory along with a combo drive promising 256GB solid-state storage and a 1TB hard drive round out the specifications, making the Alienware m15 a solid gaming laptop that will appease even enthusiast gamers.

Dell G3 15

If you don’t need enthusiast-level performance, stepping into the Dell G3 15 will help save you a bit of money. After a $250 discount as part of Dell’s sale — which starts at the same 8 a.m. PT — the Dell G3 is priced at a more modest $549. Despite being marketed as a budget offering, you’ll still get plenty of performance with the G3 15. Here, you’ll be getting an Intel eighth-generation Core i5 processor alongside with Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1050 graphics, 8GB of memory, and a 1TB hard drive.

Dell G7 15

For gamers demanding a bit more performance than the Dell G3 15, the upgraded Dell G7 15 promises more capable specifications while keeping costs affordable. For the July 16 doorbuster event, which starts at 8 a.m. PT, the Dell G7 15 will get a $350 price cut, bring the cost down to $999. Here, you’re getting a similar Intel ninth-generation Core i7 processor as the more capable Alienware m15, but Dell pairs this CPU with Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1660Ti graphics. Like the G3, you’re getting 8GB of memory alongside a dual-drive with 128GB of solid-state storage and a 1TB hard drive. The G7 is also a good candidate for shoppers eyeing HP’s competing Spectre 15 x360.

Dell states that quantities will be limited for its doorbuster deals. If you’re eyeing a gaming laptop, be sure to check out our roundup of some of the best laptop deals for Amazon’s Prime Day this year, which includes popular notebooks like Dell’s XPS 13 and XPS 15. Be sure to visit our picks for the best gaming laptops and the best laptops for playing Fortnite as well if you’re on the fence about any system on this list.

