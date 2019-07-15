Digital Trends
Deals

Alienware m15 headlines Dell’s gaming PC sale to take on Amazon’s Prime Day

Chuong Nguyen
By

If you’re looking to splurge on a new gaming laptop or desktop, Dell has some steep discounts on a variety of gaming PCs as part of its July Cyber Monday event, which coincides with online retailer Amazon’s Prime Day savings special. Dell’s deals for its Dell G3 15, G7 15, Alienware M15 laptops as well as the Aurora gaming desktop are found on its website, which promises up to $710 in savings on select items.

Alienware m15 gaming laptop

alienware m15 vs razer blade review 30031 1200x9999

The Alienware m15 is a favorite laptop among gamers for good reason, and if you’re eyeing this performance-packed mobile gaming rig, now is a good time to splurge. As part of Dell’s doorbuster event — which commences at 8 a.m. PT on July 15 — this gaming laptop will be discounted $710 from its original value of $2,409. This brings the price down to a more affordable $1,699, and Dell also offers financing options allowing you to pay as little as $51 per month.

At this price, you’re getting some high-end silicon, like Intel’s ninth-Generation Core i7 processor alongside Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2070 graphics. In addition, the laptop is also equipped with an FHD resolution panel with fast 144Hz refresh rate for tear-free gameplay. 16GB of memory along with a combo drive promising 256GB solid-state storage and a 1TB hard drive round out the specifications, making the Alienware m15 a solid gaming laptop that will appease even enthusiast gamers.

Buy Now

Dell G3 15

Playing Fortnite on a laptop
Nate Barrett/Digital Trends

If you don’t need enthusiast-level performance, stepping into the Dell G3 15 will help save you a bit of money. After a $250 discount as part of Dell’s sale — which starts at the same 8 a.m. PT — the Dell G3 is priced at a more modest $549. Despite being marketed as a budget offering, you’ll still get plenty of performance with the G3 15. Here, you’ll be getting an Intel eighth-generation Core i5 processor alongside with Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1050 graphics, 8GB of memory, and a 1TB hard drive.

Buy Now

Dell G7 15

For gamers demanding a bit more performance than the Dell G3 15, the upgraded Dell G7 15 promises more capable specifications while keeping costs affordable. For the July 16 doorbuster event, which starts at 8 a.m. PT, the Dell G7 15 will get a $350 price cut, bring the cost down to $999. Here, you’re getting a similar Intel ninth-generation Core i7 processor as the more capable Alienware m15, but Dell pairs this CPU with Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1660Ti graphics. Like the G3, you’re getting 8GB of memory alongside a dual-drive with 128GB of solid-state storage and a 1TB hard drive. The G7 is also a good candidate for shoppers eyeing HP’s competing Spectre 15 x360.

Buy Now

Dell states that quantities will be limited for its doorbuster deals. If you’re eyeing a gaming laptop, be sure to check out our roundup of some of the best laptop deals for Amazon’s Prime Day this year, which includes popular notebooks like Dell’s XPS 13 and XPS 15. Be sure to visit our picks for the best gaming laptops and the best laptops for playing Fortnite as well if you’re on the fence about any system on this list.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best Prime Day deals 2019: Walmart, Apple iPad, and 4K TV discounts
Woman using ChefSteps CS10001 Joule Sous Vide 
Deals

Cook with precision using the Joule Sous Vide machine, now 30% off for Prime Day

Cooking sous-vide involves the process of cooking vacuum-sealed food in a water bath. Two models of the Chefstep Joule sous-vide tool are being sold on Amazon for $179 and $199 each, but for Prime Day they're getting 30% off.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
shark upright vacuums amazon deal 2019 ion p50 cordless vacuum
Deals

Amazon drops up to 57% off prices of Shark upright vacuums for Prime Day 2019

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is finally here. Enjoy shocking discounts that are worth the wait, just like these deals on Shark upright vacuums. Get more than half off their usual prices when you order within the 24-hour period.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
acer chromebook amazon prime day deals 315
Deals

Amazon slashes prices of Acer Chromebooks by up to 33% for Prime Day

Are you looking for a no-frills computer that delivers in terms of productivity? Now’s a great time to score amazing Chromebook deals. For Prime Day, Amazon is dropping solid deals on various Chromebook models from Acer.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Samsung Galaxy s10 plus hands-on
Deals

The Samsung Galaxy S10 gets $300 shaved off just for Amazon Prime Day

The Samsung Galaxy S10 usually lists for $900 but in the spirit of Prime Day, Amazon brings the price down by a whopping 33%. That's right, you can get one of the best smartphones in the market today for only $600.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
Galaxy S10 Plus
Deals

Here are the best Samsung Galaxy smartphone Prime Day deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is finally here, bringing with it some of the best smartphone deals you're likely to see all year. In particular, there are some amazing deals on Samsung Galaxy phones, including the much-loved Samsung Galaxy S10.
Posted By Christian de Looper
audiomod best iphone x battery cases
Deals

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day smartphone accessory deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is here, and with it comes a ton of great deals on smartphones and smartphone accessories. No matter what you're looking for, here are the best Prime Day smartphone accessory deals we could find.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best amazon prime day deals 2019
Deals

Amazon drops Prime Day deals on Sony headphones, Apple iPads, and Smartwatches

The best Amazon Prime Day deals have finally arrived. 4K TVs, Nintendo Switch bundles, iPads, and more are all on sale during this 48-hour stretch. Now is the time to find the savings you've been waiting for.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K
Deals

Amazon kicks off some killer Fire TV deals to celebrate Prime Day 2019

Amazon has kicked off a number of killer deals on some of its finest cord-cutting devices, including the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K to celebrate Prime Day 2019.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Razer Naga trinity mouse
Computing

Razer slashes up to 50% off mice, keyboards, and Blade laptops for Prime Day

Gamers can get all sorts of deals during Amazon's annual Prime Day sales event. For Prime Day 2019, you can grab Razer gaming mice, keyboards, and Blade laptops at discounts of up to 50% off. These deals start on Monday, July 15.
Posted By Anita George
iPhone X Op Ed lifestyle
Deals

Boost Mobile takes on Amazon with Apple iPhone deals during Prime Day 2019

Boost Mobile's two-day sale has discounts on both Android and Apple smartphones, and we rounded up the best iPhone deals right here. You'll have to act fast, though, as this online sales event lasts for Monday and Tuesday only.
Posted By Lucas Coll
65 inch sony 4k tv deal x850f amazon prime day 2019 xbr65x850f
Deals

You won’t find a better deal on a 65-inch Sony 4K TV than this

As part of its ongoing effort to spread Prime Day 2019 cheer, Amazon has discounted one of Sony's finest 65-inch 4K TVs by $400, dropping the price from $1,245 down to just $850 — earning it the title of the retailer's Deal of the Day.
Posted By Josh Levenson
vitamix blenders amazon prime day deal blentech
Deals

Save up to 49% on professional-grade Vitamix blenders during Amazon Prime Day

Simplify life in the kitchen with a full-functioning blender that can whip up quite a list of concoctions that are not limited to dessert. Two Vitamix professional grade blenders are on sale just for Prime Day 2019.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
coleman elite montana tent amazon prime day deal green
Deals

Amazon drops a 50% outdoors sale on the Coleman Elite Montana Tent for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2019 also has deals for the outdoor person. Expect to see great camping gear discounts during this event. In fact, the green Coleman Elite Montana tent is now available at half its usual price.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
best smart home deals for prime day amazon echo and google 123
Deals

The best Prime Day smart home deals: Echo, Blink, and Google Nest discounts

Amazon, Walmart, and Google Nest played a hard game with pre-Prime Day announcements and enticing early smart home deals. Now the pre-game show is over Amazon, Walmart, and Google Nest have rolled out their best Prime Day 2019 deals.
Posted By Bruce Brown