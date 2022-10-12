 Skip to main content
Shark’s Dyson hair dryer alternative is on sale for Prime Day

Kelly Kaliszewski
Shark HyperAir blow dryer for Cyber Monday.

It’s not every day you see discounts on leading brands like Shark, but luckily Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is in full swing right now — meaning you can find fantastic deals like this one on the Shark HyperAir Fast-Drying Hair Dryer for just $218, which is or 5% off the original price of $230. If you’re always shopping for the best hair dryers and styling products, then Prime Day deals like these will be hard to resist. Check out more about this leading hair dryer from Shark below.

Why you should buy the Shark HyperAir Fast-Drying Hair Dryer

The Shark HyperAir, like many other Shark hair dryers, uses ionized air combined with high-velocity heated air to provide an easy and healthy way to dry and style your hair. It’s designed to dry hair ultra-fast without heat damage, all while creating styles that last. Not only does the combination of ionized and heated air increase the smoothness and shine of your hair, but it also decreases flyaways and frizz.

Shark technology provides intelligent heat and airflow control, thus optimizing your settings for you. You can also choose to customize your settings manually. People with curls will love the IQ Curl-Defining Diffuser which features a deep bowl and extendable prongs while the IQ 2-in-1 Concentrator has adjustable airflow and provides air speeds up to two times faster than traditional hairdryer concentrators.

Lightweight and ergonomic, this hairdryer is easy to use and provides a healthy hair-care experience for all hair types. The cool shot button helps smooth the hair at the end of styling by closing the hair’s cuticle for a silky finish.

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your hair care routine, a new hair dryer may be just the place to start. With cutting-edge technology, the Shark HyperAir Fast-Drying Hair Dryer is great for all hair types, and at $12 off, it’s a deal you can’t miss. Regularly priced at $230, you can get this hairdryer today for just $218 — but don’t wait around; deals like these won’t last long.

