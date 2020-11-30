Eufy 2K home security camera discounted to $28 for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday has arrived and brought with it a ton of amazing Cyber Monday deals on the latest must-have tech, including home security cameras. And if you’re looking to fortify your home’s security with an indoor camera, Amazon has a great deal for you: This Eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam is only $28 today.

This deal is particularly awesome because it’s a 30% discount that saves you $12 on a home security camera that normally retails for $40. And $28 is a fairly small price to pay for what you’re getting. Let’s take a closer look at what the Eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam has to offer.

This indoor camera provides up to 2K resolution, has built-in two-way audio so you can talk to people who are near the camera, and offers support for integration with various voice assistants (Alexa, Google Assistant) or even with Apple HomeKit. The Eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam also lets you monitor rooms in low-light situations with its Night Vision feature. Its most interesting feature, however, is its use of A.I., which allows the camera to discern when to record (only “when an event of interest occurs,” for example) and whether or not “a human or pet is present.”

In Digital Trends’ review of the Eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam, it received fairly high praise from us. We especially liked the “impressively sharp video quality” of its “excellent 2K video footage” and its “simple setup.” Overall though, we felt that the camera’s design was a bit “boring” and that its speaker was “weak.” We also noted that it still doesn’t have two-factor authentication, which is “a privacy concern.”

If the Eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam isn’t quite your bag, you may want to take a look at this other offer from Best Buy: A Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera for just $25. This deal comes with a $10 price cut that knocks the price down to $25 from $35. The Blink Mini Indoor camera is an HD 1080p security camera that features motion detection, two-way audio, a 110-degree field of view, and night vision, and is compatible with Amazon Alexa so you can control some of its functions with your voice.

More Cyber Monday security camera deals available now

If you’re looking for a home security camera, you don’t need to settle for the first deal you see. Shop around. And take a look at these other Cyber Monday security camera deals we’ve curated below.

(Don’t forget to keep up with our coverage of the latest and best Cyber Monday deals and Cyber Monday laptop deals. You’re sure to find something wonderful there too.)

