  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Eufy 2K home security camera discounted to $28 for Cyber Monday

By
Eufy Indoor security camera deal from amazon for cyber monday 2020
Amazon/Eufy

Cyber Monday has arrived and brought with it a ton of amazing Cyber Monday deals on the latest must-have tech, including home security cameras. And if you’re looking to fortify your home’s security with an indoor camera, Amazon has a great deal for you: This Eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam is only $28 today.

This deal is particularly awesome because it’s a 30% discount that saves you $12 on a home security camera that normally retails for $40. And $28 is a fairly small price to pay for what you’re getting. Let’s take a closer look at what the Eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam has to offer.

This indoor camera provides up to 2K resolution, has built-in two-way audio so you can talk to people who are near the camera, and offers support for integration with various voice assistants (Alexa, Google Assistant) or even with Apple HomeKit. The Eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam also lets you monitor rooms in low-light situations with its Night Vision feature. Its most interesting feature, however, is its use of A.I., which allows the camera to discern when to record (only “when an event of interest occurs,” for example) and whether or not “a human or pet is present.”

In Digital Trends’ review of the Eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam, it received fairly high praise from us. We especially liked the “impressively sharp video quality” of its “excellent 2K video footage” and its “simple setup.” Overall though, we felt that the camera’s design was a bit “boring” and that its speaker was “weak.” We also noted that it still doesn’t have two-factor authentication, which is “a privacy concern.”

If the Eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam isn’t quite your bag, you may want to take a look at this other offer from Best Buy: A Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera for just $25. This deal comes with a $10 price cut that knocks the price down to $25 from $35. The Blink Mini Indoor camera is an HD 1080p security camera that features motion detection, two-way audio, a 110-degree field of view, and night vision, and is compatible with Amazon Alexa so you can control some of its functions with your voice.

More Cyber Monday security camera deals available now

If you’re looking for a home security camera, you don’t need to settle for the first deal you see. Shop around. And take a look at these other Cyber Monday security camera deals we’ve curated below.

(Don’t forget to keep up with our coverage of the latest and best Cyber Monday deals and Cyber Monday laptop deals. You’re sure to find something wonderful there too.)

FEATURED - Sponsored
Expires soon

Blink Mini Compact Indoor Smart Security Camera

$25 $35
Blink's Mini is an indoor security camera with 1080p HD video, motion detection, and two-way audio. It connected directly to your home Wi-Fi network.
Buy at Best Buy
Lightning Deal!
Expires soon

SOLIOM S600 Solar-Powered Home Security Camera with Tilt, Pan, and 3x Zoom

$106 $199
Soliom S600 solar home security camera has pan, tilt, and 3X digital zoom. Captures 1080p HD video with spotlight and LED-enhanced night vision to 32 feet and has two-way talk.
Buy at Amazon
Sponsored
Expires soon

SOLIOM S90 Wireless Security Camera Outdoor Solar Battery Powered,

$104 $200
Soliom S90 outdoor solar-powered 1080p HD home security camera captures live video and 10-second motion-activated video clips. Integrated LEDs enhance night vision with 3 solar panels and 2-way talk.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ring Spotlight Cam Battery with Echo Show 5

$160 $289
This security cam offers HD video, two-way talk, and a siren alarm. It is also compatible with Amazon Alexa which enables voice control and motion alert announcements.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Arlo Pro 2 - 2-Camera Wireless Home Security Camera System with Siren

$399 $480
The Arlo Pro 2 is the best outdoor security camera you can get right now. 100% wire-free for ease of installation with weatherproof cameras for year-round protection and 7-days of free cloud storage.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ring Stick Up Cam

$80 $100
Super sweet camera that you can put indoor or outdoors. Keep tabs on what's happening in your home through the Ring app where you can see live footage as well hear and speak to people.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Save $220 on the 13-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon for Cyber Monday

13-inch MacBook Pro deal from Amazon for Cyber Monday 2020

Blink Mini Security Camera down to just $25 for Cyber Monday

best home security cameras under 50 blink mini 1

The best Black Friday home security camera deals 2020

Arlo - Pro 3 4-Camera Indoor-Outdoor Wire-Free 2K HDR Security Camera System

Kasa security camera still on sale for $30 following Black Friday

Kasa security camera deal for black friday 2020 from amazon

This 55-inch 4K TV is a bargain at $270 or Cyber Monday

55 inch hisense 4k tv deal best buy cyber monday 2020 class h6510g series led

The best Cyber Monday soundbar deals for 2020

tcl alto 7 plus review soundbar 6

The Cyber Monday Roku TV deals for 2020

cyber monday roku tv deals 2020 westinghouse

The best Cyber Monday Ring Doorbell deals for 2020

Ring Video Doorbell 3

The best Cyber Monday projector deals for 2020

home-theater-projector

This fantastic 65-inch TCL 4K TV is $430 at Best Buy for Cyber Monday

tcl 2017 4k hdr tv line pricing availability roku mem 2

Google Pixel 3a XL is down to just $299 at Amazon for Cyber Monday

google pixel 3a xl cyber monday deals 2020 featured resized

The best Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals for 2020

Marshall Emberton

The best Cyber Monday Ninja deals for 2020

ninja foodi op101 multicooker black friday 2019 amazon deal