With mere hours to go until we see a wealth of Prime Day deals unfold, you may be wondering what kind of Fitbit Charge Prime Day deal we’re going to see. We get it — we can’t wait to see what discount the Fitbit Charge 5 will enjoy. While we don’t know what the price will be exactly, we can predict what it’s likely to drop to based on past figures and sales. That’s what we’re here to do right now, with some expert opinions when it comes to price predictions.

Read on while we take you through whether you should buy a Fitbit Charge 5 or not.

Will there be a Fitbit Charge 5 Prime Day deal?

Amazon tends to have a fairly specific focus with its Prime Day sales and that’s on the latest and most highly sought-after technology. That means we’re almost certainly going to see some kind of Fitbit Charge Prime Day deal. After all, fitness trackers are big business now and they’re greatly desired. From folks who want to check on how much they’re walking throughout the day to people looking to track their sleep, heart rate, or simply their calories burned each day, fitness trackers are a great tool. In particular, Fitbit is the leader in the field. Similar to Prime Day smartwatch deals, we simply can’t imagine there not being a Fitbit Charge Prime Day deal too.

Remember — Prime Day tends to rival Black Friday and Cyber Monday when it comes to great discounts, with the advantage being that you get to enjoy your new purchase now rather than having to wait until near the end of the year. While Black Friday used to dominate the sales, Prime Day is often on a par with it so it’s worth checking out. Even better, the summer months are the time you’re most likely to be out and about, racking up steps on your fitness tracker, so this is ideal timing.

While we can’t guarantee exactly what the price will be tomorrow, we can use our expertise to estimate what it is most likely to be. We’ve looked at past sales data and figured out what’s likely to occur.

Prime Day 2021: $129 Black Friday 2021: $129 Cyber Monday 2021: $129 Lowest price 2022: $120 Today’s price: $123 Prime Day 2022 (Prediction): $110-$130

Once we learn the Fitbit Charge Prime Day deal tomorrow, we’ll be sure to update this article so you know what the best price is.

Should you buy the Fitbit Charge 5 on Prime Day?

Knowing which Fitbit is best for you is an important step before buying a Fitbit Charge 5. With so many different options out there, it can be hard to know where to begin. Fortunately, for most people, the Fitbit Charge 5 is a great option. Of course, that’s assuming you want to exercise more or at least monitor what you’re doing. If the concept doesn’t appeal in the slightest, one of the best smartwatches might be a better option if you’re just looking for something that looks great on your wrist.

For fitness tracking though, it’s hard to find fault with the Fitbit Charge 5. Its predecessor was the best Fitbit for men and that trend continues here. Considered to be a truly advanced fitness tracker, the Fitbit Charge 5 offers everything you could need. It has 20 different exercise modes, with SmartTrack functionality to ensure you can enjoy real-time tracking. You also get heart rate change notifications, which can give you a very important heads up. Alongside that, there’s Active Zone Minutes, which detect when you’re really pushing yourself during a workout, encouraging you to work harder.

The Fitbit Charge 5 also has sleep tracking, although the Fitbit Sense is generally a better option for anyone solely tracking their sleep patterns. The Fitbit Charge 5 can even track your stress levels via its EDA (electrodermal activity) sensor, which measures your body’s response to stress. Once combined, you can check the Fitbit app for a comprehensive health metrics dashboard that assesses your breathing rate, skin temperature variation, blood oxygen levels, and other key wellness stats.

the Fitbit Charge 5 is also highly comfortable. It’s a sturdy tracker made from a mixture of aluminum, glass, and resin, with a silicone band that feels good on your wrist. thanks to its bright display, it’s simple to see even in bright light as well. With a weeklong battery life (depending on if you use the GPS mode), the Fitbit Charge 5 has it all to ensure it consistently tracks what you need most without ever being an irritant.

