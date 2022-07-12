Today's Best Fitbit Inspire 2 Prime Day Deal

 Skip to main content
Strap a Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker to your wrist for $60 today

Start your fitness journey with this Fitbit Inspire 2 Prime Day deal from Walmart, which slashes the wearable device’s price with a  to make it more affordable at just $60, down from $80. This is just one of Walmart’s many attempts to capitalize on the increased online shopping activity from Amazon’s Prime Day deals, and is one of the best Prime Day Fitbit deals we’ve seen so far.

Why you should buy the Fitbit Inspire 2

If this year’s Prime Day smartwatch deals on the best smartwatches aren’t appealing enough to you because all you want is a simple health-focused wearable device, then you might be interested in Walmart’s offer for the Fitbit Inspire 2. Made by a brand behind some of the best fitness trackers like the Fitbit Charge 5, the Inspire 2 is capable of monitoring all your activities throughout each day, including the steps you’ve taken, the distance you’ve traveled, and the calories that you’ve burned. Fitbit’s Active Zone Minutes feature counts the time that you spend on various exercise modes, as you work toward the recommended 150 minutes of heart-pumping activity every week. The wearable device also monitors the time you spend in light, deep, REM sleep, with a Sleep Score that will help you better understand your sleep quality every night.

The battery of the Fitbit Inspire 2 can last up to 10 days on a single charge, so you’ll rarely have to take it off your wrist to plug it in. You can even keep it on whenever you take a shower or quick swim, because the fitness tracker is water resistant to a depth of up to 50 meters. Once paired with your smartphone, you’ll also receive notifications and app alerts, so you can keep going with your workout and check all of them afterward if you don’t see anything that needs your immediate attention.

You can further maximize this Fitbit Inspire 2 Prime Day deal with a Fitbit Premium membership, which unlocks features such as Daily Readiness Score that reveals whether you’re ready to exercise or if you need to focus on recovery first. Fitbit Premium will also provide personalized insights and exercises, which will help you achieve your fitness goals faster. A free one-year membership comes with every purchase of the Fitbit Inspire 2, so you can try it out before committing to the service.

