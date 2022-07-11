If a Fitbit Versa 3 has been lingering on your wish list, this year’s Prime Day smartwatch deals might be just what you’ve been waiting for to finally scoop up this must-have item at the lowest price of the year. We have been keeping an eye on Amazon in search of this year’s best Fitbit Versa 3 Prime Day deal, and though we haven’t seen one just yet, we’re expecting to see a reduced price soon.

Will there be a Fitbit Versa 3 Prime Day deal?

Without fail Amazon’s biggest event of the year, Prime Day is the source of some of the greatest discounts of the year on all of the most popular, most in-demand products in tech. If you’ve shopped Prime Day before, then chances are you already know that it’s the best time of the year to shop for these small electronics outside of Black Friday. While Black Friday’s deals often mirror those of Prime Day, who really wants to wait until November to pick up the items you’ve been waiting for since last year’s holiday season? Definitely not us. That’s why we’re paying close attention to Amazon’s Prime Day deals.

We’ve rounded up some recent price history on the Fitbit Versa 3 to give you a sense of how it’s been priced over the last year, and we’ve also made our best educated prediction of what price we can expect to see for Prime Day 2022.

RRP Prime Day 2021 Black Friday 2021 Cyber Monday 2021 Lowest Price 2022 Today’s Price Prime Day 2022 (Prediction) Fitbit Versa 3 $229.95 $200 $200 $200 $159 $160 $140-$160

Don’t forget to bookmark this page because we will be updating you with all of the latest information about Amazon’s Fitbit Versa 3 Prime Day deal. Itching to check the price on Amazon right now? Click the button below to head over to Amazon to see for yourself. Prime Day Fitbit deals are definitely not the ones to miss.

Should you buy the Fitbit Versa 3 on Prime Day?

These days, it seems like everybody has a smartwatch, and if they don’t, they’re thinking about investing in one. The Fitbit Versa 3 is an incredible option, and its features are second to none, even besting the Apple Watch SE when it comes to fitness tracking and battery life. Fitbit Versa 3 allows you to run, bike, hike, and do just about anything else without carrying your phone. It displays your real-time pace and distance courtesy of its built-in GPS, and maps your intensity in the Fitbit app. It will also track your heart rate around the clock with PurePulse 2.0, so you can stay on top of your health.

Versa 3 includes a feature called Active Zone Minutes that uses your resting heart rate to assess your exercise effort, and your Fitbit will give you a buzz when you step up the intensity so you can get the most out of your workouts. And did we mention Versa 3 is water resistant up to 50 meters? That’s right, it’s your new best friend for your swims, too.

One of the most noteworthy features is the Fitbit Versa 3’s sleep tracking, which provides its user with personalized data to help improve sleep. Fitbit Versa 3 tracks sleep duration, restfulness, and REM sleep as well as your sleep schedule variability, your time before sound sleep, and disrupted sleep. At the end of each month, users will receive an interpretation of that data, which will be analyzed by Fitbit’s Sleep Profile, compare it to other users, and provide you with a detailed report about all of your sleep patterns.

Most recently, users have been raving about Fitbit atrial fibrillation detection feature, or AFib, and it’s been FDA approved. AFib refers to a heart condition in which a person’s heartbeat is irregular, which makes them vulnerable to strokes, heart attacks, and other major heart conditions. Fitbit is now equipped to detect AFib, and quite frankly, it might just save your life.

There are so many reasons to add one of the best smartwatches like the Fitbit Versa 3 to your wrist. If you’re wondering if it’s worth taking the plunge and finally adding it to your cart, let Amazon’s Fitbit Versa 3 Prime Day deal be the final push you need to pick one up.

Editors' Recommendations