You can get a free Audible membership right now

Amazon’s Kindle devices are feature-packed e-readers, but whether you’ve just bought your first one through Kindle deals or you’re upgrading to a more advanced model, you might want to sign up for an Audible subscription to gain access to an expansive library of audio content. If you’re interested, you can actually acquire an Audible membership for free, instead of paying $7.95 for a month of Audible Plus or $14.95 for a month of Audible Premium Plus.

Amazon revolutionized e-book readers with products like the Kindle Oasis and Kindle Paperwhite, and it further expanded the devices’ features with the Audible service. When you sign up for Audible, you gain access to audiobooks of fan favorites across a range of genres, podcasts of popular shows and series that are exclusive to the service, and original content such as documentaries and theater performances.

There are two kinds of Audible subscriptions, namely Audible Plus and Audible Premium Plus. Both membership types will let you listen to the service’s catalog of audiobooks, podcasts, and original content. However, with Audible Premium Plus, you get credits to purchase any title in the service’s premium selection, and you’ll receive a 30% discount if you want to buy more premium titles. You can access the service, and the audio content that you’re listening to, not just on your Kindle, but also on other devices with the Audible app like Amazon Echo smart speakers.

Amazon’s Kindle devices are primarily for reading e-books, but they’re also excellent for accessing Audible. Subscriptions to the audio content service usually cost $7.95 a month for Audible Plus or $14.95 a month for Audible Premium Plus, but you can avail yourself of a free 30-day trial for either plan without any commitments. To maximize your Kindle, you should definitely try the features and benefits offered by Audible, and there’s no better time than today to click that Sign Up Now button.

Interested in trying out Audible, but you don’t have a Kindle yet? Fortunately, Amazon’s deals aren’t only for subscriptions to the audio content service. We’ve rounded up some of the best Kindle deals that are currently available, so that you can unlock Audible and all the benefits of owning one of Amazon’s e-readers.

