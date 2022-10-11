Today's Best Fire TV Stick Prime Day Deal

 Skip to main content
Get a Fire TV Stick for $20 in the Prime Early Access Sale

Aaron Mamiit
The Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is currently available from Amazon for the low price of $20, a 50% discount off its usual $40. If you’re in the market for a streaming device and you’re a fan of Amazon’s digital assistant, then for the price of a couple of movie tickets, get access to nearly unlimited movies and shows. If you’ve got your sights set on a new TV in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, but you’re not sure that you’ll like its interface, then you’re going to want to buy this Fire TV Stick deal.

Why you should buy the Fire TV Stick

It’s the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max that appears on our list of the best streaming devices list, but the Amazon Fire TV Stick is a viable alternative thanks to its cheaper price. The third-generation device enables HD streaming with Dolby Atmos audio support, and it’s 50% more powerful than its predecessor. Setting it up is easy — you just need to insert the Amazon Fire TV Stick into your TV’s HDMI port, plug it into a wall outlet, and connect the device to your home’s internet with the help of the onscreen guide. Afterward, you’ll be able to access the Fire TV interface, starting with the main menu, where you will be able to see your favorite streaming services for movies, TV shows, and music. You’ll also be able to customize the platform’s recommendations by creating profiles for each family member.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is compatible with digital assistant Alexa, which is one of the primary reasons why shoppers are interested in deals on Amazon devices. On the Alexa Voice Remote, just press the dedicated button before issuing a voice command for a wide range of functions, including searching for content and controlling playback. You can also use the Fire TV platform to access your other smart home devices, such as to view the live feeds of security cameras and to start the cleaning sessions of robot vacuums. The Alexa Voice Remote, meanwhile, also offers power and volume buttons that can work with compatible TVs, soundbars, and receivers, as well as dedicated buttons to quickly launch Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu.

This Fire TV Stick Prime Day deal is perfect for those who want to access streaming services and Alexa on a non-smart TV, or for those who don’t like the interface of their smart TV’s platform. With the Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote down to its cheapest price ever, don’t let Prime Day end without taking advantage of this offer if you need a streaming device.

