Amazon slashes $100 off the great Google Pixel 2 XL smartphone

Although released a few years back and superseded by the Pixel 3 XL, the Google Pixel 2 XL is still a solid phone that’s worth recommending. Adopting the latest in design trend among smartphones, the extended display with almost no bezel (and no more buttons), the Pixel 2 XL has a lot going on for it in terms of aesthetics and performance. The tech giant is mostly known for having discounts on Google Home products, but this is one of the best smartphone deals going on right now before Labor Day sales start to arrive.

Right now, unlocked units of the Pixel 2 XL with a 64GB storage space is available on Amazon for $100 less. Get this fantastic phone for $400 instead of $500. To make the deal even sweeter, you can get $50 off instantly upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa card, bringing the price further down to $350. And if you’re looking for a great Google Pixel 3 XL deal Amazon has you covered.

The Pixel 2 XL sports the same rear design as the rest of the Pixel series: A gorgeous two-tone glass and aluminum back that has become its signature look. The Pixel 2 XL, as the name suggests, is larger than the Pixel 2, at 157.9mm long, 76.7mm wide, and 7.9mm slim. The edges are rounded and the screen curves toward the bezel, but the look is not as seamless as the likes of the Galaxy S8, the LG V30, and the iPhone X. It still looks undeniably cool, and the pOLED screen has a high 2,880×1,440-pixel resolution. The screen is bright and precise, but we’ve discovered an issue: Tilt it to the side and it gives off a faintly bluish tint.

Much like the iPhone 7, there’s no headphone jack on the Pixel 2 XL, which can be frustrating. This could be the dealbreaker for a lot of people, so consider yourself warned. Listening to music must exclusively be done wirelessly via Bluetooth.

Underneath its hood, the Pixel 2 XL is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 processor. Since this phone is manufactured by Google, the company worked extra hard in its software and hardware integration. The result is a blazingly fast performance with virtually zero lags. The Pixel 2 XL runs better than most Android phones, though not as well as the iPhone (its A11 Bionic processor is yet to be beaten).

Google’s version of the Android software for the Pixel 2 XL is simple, uncluttered, and bloat-free. Getting used to its interface is going to take you no time at all. An excellent new addition is the Now Playing feature. It detects what song is playing in your surrounding and displays its name and artist. It can even do it offline. How cool is that?

Another major reason why you should seriously consider buying the Pixel 2 XL is its cameras. Its 12-megapixel rear camera can capture images with precise colors and astounding sharpness, regardless of light conditions. The 8-megapixel front camera is also equally impressive. Selfies taken with it are finely detailed and DSLR-like. Honestly, we couldn’t ask for a better camera in a smartphone.

The Pixel 2 XL is IP67-rated for water-resistance. It will sustain absolutely no damages if you submerge it in meter-deep water even for half an hour. Finally, this phone can be locked and unlocked using fingerprint recognition.

Astonishingly fast, excellent camera, gorgeous design, the Pixel 2 XL is slightly marred by its blue-tinted screen and lack of a headphone jack. For more options check out our best smartphones for 2019.

