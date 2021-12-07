  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Hurry — this 58-inch 4K TV is only $338 at Walmart today

Aaron Mamiit
By

It’s always a good time to take advantage of 4K TV deals to upgrade your home theater setup, but if you want to receive your new TV before Christmas, you need to finalize your purchase right now to avoid congested shipping channels and sold out stocks. An offer that you might want to take advantage of is Walmart’s $50 discount for this 58-inch Hisense 4K TV, which brings its price down to $338 from its original price of $388.

The Hisense 58R6E3 4K TV features a 58-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution and a full array LED backlight, supported by Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 for an immersive viewing experience that brings the cinema into your living room. According to Digital Trends’ 4K TV buying guide, 4K resolution offers crisp images, clearer details, and no image degradation if you sit closer. Streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ are rapidly upgrading their libraries with 4K content, so you won’t run out of things to watch that can maximize the 4K TV’s display.

For easy access to these streaming services, the Hisense 58R6E3, similar to the best 4K TVs, is also a smart TV, powered by the Roku TV platform. In addition to your favorite streaming apps, Roku TV will let you enjoy thousands of free and paid channels, and its interface will also allow quick switching to other input sources such as your cable box and your gaming console. You can use the TV’s remote, the Roku mobile app, or voice commands for functions such as switching channels and controlling other smart home devices, with the help of Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant.

It might be time to finally upgrade your home theater setup’s display with Walmart’s tempting offer for the Hisense 58R6E3 4K TV. It’s currently priced at just $338, after a $50 discount from its original price of $388. There’s no telling how long the offer will last and when stocks will run out, so if you want to make sure that you purchase the 4K TV at this special price and that it arrives at your doorstep in time for the holidays, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Google now lets you call people directly through the Gmail app

Showcasing the new Gmail options for Mail, Chat, Rooms and Meet.

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are latest Android phones to get Android 12 Oxygen OS

OnePlus 9 Pro's camera module in close up.

Apple’s approach to Roblox takes center stage in antitrust probe

Apple logo on screen in front of group of people.

Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for December 2021

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

Microsoft faces antitrust investigations over its $19.7 billion Nuance purchase

Microsoft signage at the Meridian Building (formerly CompuWare) in Detroit, Michigan.

The best smartphone stocking stuffers for 2021

best stocking stuffers

Walmart is practically giving away this Lenovo gaming laptop today

The AMD-powered Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop on a white background.

The 10 best Call of Duty: Vanguard weapons to level before Warzone Pacific

Type 100 in 10 best weapons Call of Duty: Vanguard.

We can’t believe today’s Dell XPS 13, XPS 17 laptop deals

Dell XPS 17 Video Editing

Some users say the new MacBook Pro’s SD card slot simply doesn’t work

The new MacBook Pro seen from the side.

Sonos adds Dolby Atmos Music and hi-res audio support for Amazon Music

Man holding the Sonos Roam portable speaker.

How good is an $86 smartphone? We went hands-on with the JioPhone Next to find out

JioPhone Next hero shot.

No company should make a new game console until the chip shortage is over

Playstation 5 with a controller.