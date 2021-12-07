Hurry — this 58-inch 4K TV is only $338 at Walmart today

It’s always a good time to take advantage of 4K TV deals to upgrade your home theater setup, but if you want to receive your new TV before Christmas, you need to finalize your purchase right now to avoid congested shipping channels and sold out stocks. An offer that you might want to take advantage of is Walmart’s $50 discount for this 58-inch Hisense 4K TV, which brings its price down to $338 from its original price of $388.

The Hisense 58R6E3 4K TV features a 58-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution and a full array LED backlight, supported by Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 for an immersive viewing experience that brings the cinema into your living room. According to Digital Trends’ 4K TV buying guide, 4K resolution offers crisp images, clearer details, and no image degradation if you sit closer. Streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ are rapidly upgrading their libraries with 4K content, so you won’t run out of things to watch that can maximize the 4K TV’s display.

For easy access to these streaming services, the Hisense 58R6E3, similar to the best 4K TVs, is also a smart TV, powered by the Roku TV platform. In addition to your favorite streaming apps, Roku TV will let you enjoy thousands of free and paid channels, and its interface will also allow quick switching to other input sources such as your cable box and your gaming console. You can use the TV’s remote, the Roku mobile app, or voice commands for functions such as switching channels and controlling other smart home devices, with the help of Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant.

It might be time to finally upgrade your home theater setup’s display with Walmart’s tempting offer for the Hisense 58R6E3 4K TV. It’s currently priced at just $338, after a $50 discount from its original price of $388. There’s no telling how long the offer will last and when stocks will run out, so if you want to make sure that you purchase the 4K TV at this special price and that it arrives at your doorstep in time for the holidays, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

