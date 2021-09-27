Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

You shouldn’t hold yourself back from taking advantage of 4K TV deals, as there’s nothing like watching your favorite shows on your home theater setup to unwind after a long day. It’s recommended to get the largest screen that your budget allows, but with Best Buy TV deals, which includes 70-inch TV deals, you might be surprised that you can afford a massive display. For example, Best Buy is selling the Hisense 70A6G at $270 off, bringing the price of the 70-inch 4K TV down to just $580 from its original price of $850.

You’ll never run out of things to watch on the 70-inch display of the Hisense 70A6G, as like all of Digital Trends’ best TVs, it’s a smart TV that’s powered by the Android TV platform. You can customize the home screen to display your favorite content and apps, so you can easily access anything as soon as you turn on the TV. The platform also works with Google Assistant, so you can issue voice commands through the 4K TV’s voice remote for opening apps, adjusting volume, and searching for new things to watch, among other functions.

The Hisense 70A6G offers 4K Ultra HD resolution with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, for sharp details and vivid colors that create realistic images. To complete the cinematic experience, the 4K TV is also equipped with DTS Virtual: X, which creates immersive audio that places you right in the middle of the action.

It’s worth upgrading to a 70-inch 4K TV if your budget permits, and it probably will with Best Buy’s discount for the Hisense 70A6G. It’s available for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850. There’s no telling how long stocks will hold, so if you’re already looking forward to all the shows and movies that you’ll enjoy on the Hisense 70A6G, you shouldn’t waste time. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More 70-inch TV deals

Best Buy’s offer makes the Hisense 70A6G very affordable for a 70-inch 4K TV, but there are other options if you want to take a look at alternatives, including other brands. To help you find the perfect choice for your living room, we’ve gathered some of the best 70-inch TV deals that you can shop right now.

