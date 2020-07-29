3 TV deals you absolutely can’t afford to miss today

Planning to upgrade your home theater with a shiny, new TV? Lucky for you, we’ve found great 4K TV deals that will make your switch to 4K fairly inexpensive. Best Buy is currently running a sale on Hisense, LG, and Samsung units, reaching up to $100 off. We’ve listed models in different sizes, with varying features, and at multiple price points, so you’re sure to find one that will suit your needs and preferences.

55-inch Hisense H65 Series 4K TV – $300, was $400

Hisense is a good place to start if you’re working on a budget. The H65 series is one of the brand’s modestly priced 4K TV offerings that boasts stunning 4K quality, HDR format support, and other near-premium features. Its Ultra HD display delivers sharp details with good color balance and deep, consistent blacks. Advanced technologies Dolby Vision HDR and DTS Virtual: X are also in place which provide a nearly theater-standard experience. If you’re into gaming, you’ll also love the TV’s fast response time and low input lag.

The Hisense H65 runs on Android and flaunts an interface that’s simple, uncluttered, and easy to navigate. Popular streaming apps and channels are readily available for fast searching or your favorite entertainment. Additionally, the TV is Bluetooth compatible so you can hook it up with a soundbar, speaker, or stereo components without the hassle of wires. Overall usage is made more fun and convenient with Google Assistant integration which allows you to search content, fire up your playlists, or get information on traffic, weather, and more through voice commands.

65-inch LG UM6900 Series 4K TV – $500, was $550

This LG 4K TV is equipped with a quad-core processor that reduces distracting video noise and motion blur, improves sharpness, and brings out accurate colors. Other imaging-related features include the 4K Active HDR which optimizes imagery scene by scene, support for multi-format 4K high dynamic range (HDR) content like HLG and HDR10, and the TruMotion 120, which assures good motion clarity on fast-moving sequences in sports and action films. All these features add up to transform motion picture into a cinematic wonder, with every scene running at peak accuracy and with astounding clarity and rich hues. And with the in-plane switching (IPS) technology in place, you can rest assured that vibrant colors and its strong contrast ratio remain consistent in wide viewing angles.

Through the webOS platform and LG Channel Plus app, the TV brings access to well-known streaming services and more than 70 free premium internet channels. Its built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps also make streaming shows, games, and movies a breeze. Its smart functionality is also integrated with voice control support through Google Assistant and Alexa as well as Apple HomeKit which lets you control the TV through your Apple device.

75-inch Samsung 6 Series 4K TV – $800, was $850

With this Samsung 4K TV, you get to enjoy crisp picture quality with an excellent contrast ratio and great color accuracy. Current content is automatically upscaled to Ultra HD-level standard, thanks to its powerful UHD engine. It also packs the PurColor technology that fine-tunes millions of colors for an incredibly vibrant display and Motion Rate 120 for super-smooth action on fast-moving content.

Searching for streaming content and live TV shows is a breeze with the Samsung NU6080 6 Series. A Universal Guide feature brings your favorite content from multiple devices and apps together in one menu. You can also download the SmartThings App on your smartphone to control and monitor your TV and connected devices on one screen. Additionally, there’s the convenience of phone-to-TV syncing and seamless game streaming through the Stream Link app.

