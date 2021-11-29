Laptops are some of the most popular purchases during the holiday season, and the best Cyber Monday deals stand out as some of the top ones you can find right now. Whether you’re looking for a laptop for light web browsing or you need something that’s capable of handling a full work-from-home load, these devices can help.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 — $129, was $389

Why buy:

Less than 4 pounds

Less than 1-inch thick

Built-in Google tools

Supports microSD cards

The Lenovo Chromebook 13 is a reasonably powerful, incredibly lightweight option for taking a computer on the go. While it can’t handle tasks like video or photo editing, it’s perfect for working on documents or spreadsheets in the cloud, especially if you already have a project up and running in Google Docs. You can also use it for video conferencing thanks to the built-in webcam.

Google’s suite of tools gives you easy access to everything you need to stay connected. This Chromebook is a great option for someone that has a more powerful machine at home but wants something lightweight to take with them to work or to class. You also gain access to the full Chrome web store to download different extensions to further enhance your experience. This is one of the best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals we’ve seen so far, but we can guarantee it won’t last very long at this price.

With 64GB of onboard storage, most of your work on this Chromebook will be in the cloud through Google Drive. Again, that’s part of what makes it such a worthwhile machine for students. Storing everything in the cloud means it can be accessed from anywhere, whether you’re at home or in the school’s lab.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 — $200, was $389

Why buy:

Larger-than-average keyboard keys

Built-in blue light software reduces eye strain

Runs Windows 11

Made of recycled plastics

The Inspiron 15 is a fully-featured laptop that has a lot more potential than the average Chromebook, but it weighs about the same amount while remaining just as thin and narrow. It also packs a lot of ports into a small build, including an SD card reader, one USB 2.0 port, one HDMI port, and two USB 3.2 ports. There’s also an audio jack because Dell still believes in headphones.

From a spec standpoint, the Inspiron 15 is no slouch. While it’s not going to max out any games anytime soon, the 128 NVMe solid-state drive means fast loading times for all your documents. The 4GB of memory and 2.8GHz processor means you’ll be able to load up your documents and continue working without much in the way of lag unless you’re working on something truly huge.

When you buy this laptop, you can choose to get a subscription to Microsoft 365 or other tools that you might need. The Inspiron 15 3000 is another laptop that’s perfect for college students or for people that just need a machine for easy work at home, but it might not be the right choice for someone that needs to do processor-intensive work.

HP Laptop 15T — $380, was $600

Why buy:

Minimal bezels and more screen-to-body ratio

Runs Windows 11

Supports fast charging

Weighs less than 4 pounds

The HP Laptop 15T is an incredibly customizable machine depending on your needs. While the base model is definitely not as powerful as a fully-maxed-out laptop, it will still serve you well when it comes to most day-to-day tasks you’ll need to carry out. It’s great for checking your email, browsing the web, and working on documents or spreadsheets.

You can choose the level of power you want in this laptop, though. It supports up to a whopping 1TB SSD, up to a 4.7 GHz i-7 processor, and as much as 16GB of RAM. Naturally, this will make it much more expensive than the current $380 deal price, but it would be strong enough to make a decent gaming machine with specs like that.

These are some of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals we’ve seen, especially with the $220 off of the HP Laptop 15T. If you’re trying to pick up a laptop for use in school or at home, now is the time to take advantage of these sales before the prices go back to normal.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations