Best Buy’s Meta (Oculus) Quest 2 Black Friday deal is back

If you missed out on the Meta Quest 2 deal that was super popular during Black Friday, you’ll be delighted to see that it’s back on sale at Best Buy. For $350, you can buy the Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Bundle with Beat Saber, saving you $50 off the usual price and snagging you an extra game in the form of Resident Evil 4. A great way to feel more immersed in your gaming time, this is sure to be a big hit with the whole household. We don’t know how long this deal is sticking around for, so hit the buy button now if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Bundle

The Meta Quest 2 is one of the best VR headsets around, if not the very best. That’s because it combines incredible value for a VR headset while still giving you all the functionality you could need. That includes the fact you don’t need to set up base stations or be tethered to a computer. You’re good to go straight out of the box. With a resolution of 1832 x 1920 pixels per eye and a great refresh rate of 120Hz, it looks fantastic too, ensuring you can easily lose yourself in what you’re playing.

There are also useful features like built-in hand tracking so you can operate the system without controllers, Air Link support to wirelessly connect to a PC running SteamVR, and the option to sync a physical keyboard too if you need to. If you’re worried about space, don’t be. The Quest 2 has an easy-to-use Guardian boundary setting so you can designate your play space and receive an alert any time you move outside of it.

Further helping this deal is the fact you get two of the best Meta Quest 2 games — Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4. Beat Saber is a fun rhythm game that gives you a lightsaber-style sword and asks you to slash incoming blocks in time with the music. Resident Evil 4 provides you with an immersive action-horror experience that has garnered acclaim over the years.

Normally priced at $400, the Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Bundle is down to $350 right now at Best Buy. A saving of $50, this is a deal we thought would only be available during Black Friday so we can’t say how long it’s going to stick around now. If you missed out last time, hit the buy button now so you don’t make the same mistake twice.

