Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The latest Microsoft Surface devices are being announced at Microsoft’s fall Surface event later today but that just means this is the perfect time to save big on the current Microsoft Surface range with hefty discounts going on at Amazon right now. Whether you’re looking for a Microsoft Surface Duo, Microsoft Surface Pro 7, or a Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, Amazon has discounted them all. Read on while we tell you all about them.

Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB — $413, was $700

Considered to be a work in progress in our Microsoft Surface Duo review, there’s still a ton to like here. Thanks to its thin, light, and versatile design, you can do more thanks to its dual Pixelsense fusion displays that offer 8.1-inches of whatever you need to do. With a revolutionary 360-degree hinge, you have the ability to choose to tackle the task at hand or expand how much room you have to get working. It’s a different smartphone experience but one that’s a great change of pace.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 — $700, was $900

Constantly changing for the better, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 offers the ultimate hybrid experience. It has a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, plus 128GB of SSD-based storage. Its main selling point however is that you can use it as either a tablet or a laptop with plenty of flexibility here on top of a great all-day battery life of up to 10.5 hours. It’s easy to type, touch, or sketch out your plans here with the laptop weighing just 1.7 pounds to further sweeten the deal.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 — $950, was $1,000

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 offers an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, plus 128GB of SSD storage all contained within a gorgeously slim build. Elegant in every way, it weighs just 2.79 pounds so it’s ideal for carrying around with you. With up to 11.5 hours of battery life, you won’t need to worry about charging it too often either with fast charging means it can go from 0% to 80% in just an hour. Ideally suited for a busy lifestyle, it’s a great way to be more productive on the move.

More laptop deals

If you want to know even more about the Surface laptop deals going on, we’ve got them. We’ve also taken a look at the pick of the Surface Pro deals out there at the moment. Alternatively, if you want to expand your horizons, don’t forget about our look at the best laptop deals and the best smartphone deals, too, to see what else might tempt you.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations