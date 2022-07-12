 Skip to main content
Don’t miss this Surface Laptop 4 Prime Day deal — save $200!

Today's Best Surface Laptop 4 Prime Day Deal

Anita George
Microsoft Newsroom/Microsoft

We’ve made it to Prime Day, and there’s an abundance of Prime Day deals to shop. And if you need a new laptop, there’s no shortage of Prime Day laptop deals either. Just take a look at this Surface Laptop 4 Prime Day deal: a Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 for just $700! This stylish laptop is normally $900, so you’ll be getting !

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

This particular Surface Laptop 4 Prime Day deal is an absolute steal. Let’s unpack all the reasons why: It’s a Surface Laptop that runs on the latest Windows operating system, Windows 11 Home. It features a modestly sized 13.5-inch touchscreen display with a 2256 x 1504 resolution, a six-core AMD Ryzen 5 Microsoft Surface Edition processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of solid-state drive storage, and a backlit keyboard.

The awesome laptop this Surface Laptop 4 Prime Day deal has to offer also includes a 720p webcam, a built-in microphone, omnisonic speakers, Dolby Atmos audio, and it supports Windows Hello, a feature that lets you sign in to your laptop with facial recognition, a fingerprint, or a PIN. Plus, this laptop has a battery life of up to 19 hours. You can get a lot of work done, or you can relax and stream your favorite movies and shows all day. The Surface Laptop 4 also comes with a good selection of ports, including USB-C, USB-A, a headphone jack, and a Surface Connect charging port. And all of that is stuffed into a sleek, lightweight 2.79-pound package. All that power and all those features in an ultra-portable laptop — can’t beat that!

When we reviewed the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 in 2021, we especially liked its battery life, comfy typing experience, and its overall build quality.

Already shopping at Best Buy and want to know what other deals the retailer has to offer this Prime Day? Check out our Best Buy Prime Day deals page.

