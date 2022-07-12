Today's Best Surface Laptop 4 Prime Day Deal

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

And if you need a new laptop, there's no shortage of Prime Day laptop deals either. Just take a look at this Surface Laptop 4 Prime Day deal: a Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 for just $700! This stylish laptop is normally $900, so you'll be getting !

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

This particular Surface Laptop 4 Prime Day deal is an absolute steal. Let’s unpack all the reasons why: It’s a Surface Laptop that runs on the latest Windows operating system, Windows 11 Home. It features a modestly sized 13.5-inch touchscreen display with a 2256 x 1504 resolution, a six-core AMD Ryzen 5 Microsoft Surface Edition processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of solid-state drive storage, and a backlit keyboard.

The awesome laptop this Surface Laptop 4 Prime Day deal has to offer also includes a 720p webcam, a built-in microphone, omnisonic speakers, Dolby Atmos audio, and it supports Windows Hello, a feature that lets you sign in to your laptop with facial recognition, a fingerprint, or a PIN. Plus, this laptop has a battery life of up to 19 hours. You can get a lot of work done, or you can relax and stream your favorite movies and shows all day. The Surface Laptop 4 also comes with a good selection of ports, including USB-C, USB-A, a headphone jack, and a Surface Connect charging port. And all of that is stuffed into a sleek, lightweight 2.79-pound package. All that power and all those features in an ultra-portable laptop — can’t beat that!

When we reviewed the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 in 2021, we especially liked its battery life, comfy typing experience, and its overall build quality.

