Amazon discounts the price of the Nokia 7.1 to just $300 before Prime Day

If you’re looking for a feature-packed smartphone but don’t want to shell out big bucks, you may want to consider the Nokia 7.1. Ahead of Prime Day (which officially starts on July 15), Amazon is offering the unlocked 4G LTE model (camera blue version) of this phone on sale. It usually rings in at $350, but the online giant has slashed its price down to $300.

The Nokia 7.1 packs everything you would want in a smartphone: A capable camera, uncluttered software, solid performance, and excellent build quality. At $300, it remains a budget smartphone that’s hard to beat.

In terms of design, Nokia got it right with the 7.1. Its aluminum body exudes a kind of regality that doesn’t look like a budget phone at all. There are a dual-camera module and a fingerprint sensor at the back, a headphone jack at the top, a USB Type-C charging port and a speaker at the bottom, and power and volume buttons on the right edge.

This smartphone sports a Full HD 5.8-inch edge-to-edge notched screen protected by Gorilla Glass 3. It’s powered by the PureDisplay technology with an impressive resolution of 2,280 x 1,080, resulting in sharp picture quality and vibrant colors perfect for watching videos and movies. It also supports HDR10 which provides wide color support and stronger contrast when watching HDR-supported content from apps like YouTube or Netflix.

Under the hood, the Nokia 7.1 packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 processor with 4GB of RAM. Opening and switching between apps is smooth, although there are occasional lags when juggling multiple tasks at the same time. Most games also run without a hitch except for titles with heavy graphics. The phone runs on Android One, a Google-designed software that’s speedy and easy to use. Regular software upgrades ensure that your phone stays updated with Google innovations and security.

While low-light performance isn’t its strong point, the Nokia 7.1 proves to be an efficient camera — photos are accurate in color and daylight shots are detailed. The depth-sensing rear cameras’ Zeiss Optics technology captures professional-looking photos with effortless bokeh blur effect. Other impressive camera functions include the Portrait mode where the background is blurred, the Pro mode that allows you to adjust settings, and the HMD’s “Bothie” mode which lets you take a photo with the front and rear cameras simultaneously.

The Nokia 7.1 is the perfect combo of substance and style. We even gave it a high 8-out-of-10 rating when we reviewed it last year, noting that’s is the best phone you can buy under $400. Take advantage of Amazon’s pre-Prime Day offering and order this phone today for only $300.

Looking for more great stuff? Check out other smartphone Prime Day deals and more on our curated deals page.

