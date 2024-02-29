 Skip to main content
Peloton’s AI-powered personal trainer is 31% off at Amazon

Do you want a better workout with better form but hate leaving your home? You’re in a surprisingly large cohort these days, and the Peloton Guide can help you out. To be clear, this is not a bike, nor is it built like any of the Peloton alternatives we collected earlier this year. The Peloton Guide is more akin to one of the best webcams, except with workout-specific features and gamification built in. To get yours as part of an Amazon limited time deal, slashing the price by $60 and bringing the Peloton Guide from $195 to $135, just tap the button below. If you’re curious about what it can do, though, just keep reading. We’ll cover all of the important features as well as give you insights in the tech behind the device.

Why you should buy the Peloton Guide

The Peloton Guide is a Wi-Fi connected cam that brings you into the Peloton workout world. It either mounts to or sits below the TV you choose for the workout. You’ll need a free area of about 4.5 x 6 to work out in in front of the Peloton Guide. When not in use, the cam can be covered in a way similar to the mechanical webcam covers on modern laptops.\

When you use the Peloton Guide, you’ll be accompanied by things like a movement tracker and a self mode, which displays your movements right next to a guide with ideal form. In either case, these modes are designed to track your movements, how many reps you do, and how fast you’re going. There are also instructor-led classes for more human explanations of how to go about your workout. Then, taking into account your history and abilities, the Peloton Guide can recommend future exercises to target different muscle groups. When combined with one of the best fitness trackers, the Peloton Guide can give you a very complete look at the current state of your fitness as well as give you adequate future goals to attend to.

If you’re curious about the Peloton Guide, now is the time to buy while it is on sale. The Peloton Guide is down to just $135, from a usual of $195. Just tap the button below to find it.

