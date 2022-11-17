Have you always dreamed of replacing the old TV in your living room with a massive display? With Best Buy’s Black Friday deals, you’ve got the chance to purchase the 85-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV with a $402 discount that pulls its price down to $998 from $1,400 originally. This is firmly among the best Black Friday TV deals that you can avail yourself of right now, with the added bonus of avoiding the online rush during the shopping holiday itself.

Why you should buy the 85-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV

If our guide on what size TV to buy says that you’ve got enough space for an 85-inch display, then you should definitely go for the Samsung 7 Series 4K TV. It’s made by the market leader among the best TV brands, so you know that you’ll be getting a top-quality device. The TV is powered by Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K, which upscales all the content that you watch into 4K quality, and it supports HDR, which provides a more impressive boost to picture quality than just high resolution, according to our 4K TV buying guide. The TV also has a 60Hz refresh rate, which minimizes lag and blur even in scenes with extreme movements such as when playing video games or watching action movies.

The best TVs are all smart TVs running on different platforms, and for the Samsung 7 Series 4K TV, it’s the brand’s Tizen OS. You’ll be able to access your favorite streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+, and you can even use the TV as a control hub for compatible smart home devices. Last but not least, the TV is just oozing with style because there are virtually no bezels surrounding the 85-inch screen.

Here’s a deal that’s among our top picks from the early offers of the Best Buy Black Friday sale — the 85-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV for $998, for savings of $402 from its sticker price of $1,400. Opportunities to purchase such a huge screen for less than $1,000 are rare, so if you want a giant upgrade for your home theater setup, you won’t want to miss out on this bargain. Push through with the purchase as soon as you can, as we’re not sure if the price cut will still be available tomorrow.

