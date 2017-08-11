Score this beautiful, handcrafted Sengu Bamboo Mouse for 42 percent off

Snag one of the most unique gaming mice on the market with this Sengu SG-MG95-N Wireless Optical Bamboo Mouse, which is currently 42 percent off on Amazon. The handcrafted Sengu Bamboo mouse is made out of specialized, environmentally friendly materials that give it a customized look and super-comfortable feel.

The gaming mouse has three adjustable DPI switch settings — 1600, 1400, and 1200 — so you can easily control your own speed. It’s easy to set up, and there’s no need to mess around with drivers. The durable wireless mouse has a 33 foot(10 meters) working distance. It’s built to last, having passed a 500,0000 keystroke test to ensure it performs well time after time. It also has anti-static and antibacterial sweat-absorbing features.

The mouse is compatible with all the most popular operating systems including Windows, Mac, and Linux. As for devices, it works well with most notebooks, desktop computers, laptops, such as MacBooks, and various other devices.

It has a feel-good design with a contoured shape and textured natural bamboo grips that keep your hand comfortable even after long hours of use. It features a USB nano receiver that can conveniently be stored in the back of the mouse, in a slot next to the battery slot, allowing for easier storage. The mouse itself weighs only 5.6 ounces.

The mouse has an auto energy-saving sleep mode you can easily switch on and off. The auto switch off function helps you save energy as the wireless mouse automatically switches off when your PC is turned off.

This Sengu SG-MG95-N Wireless Optical Bamboo Mouse earned a rating of 4.5 stars out of 5 on Amazon, with most reviewers saying they love that it’s handmade out of natural bamboo. It normally retails for $31 but is currently discounted to $18 on Amazon for a limited time, saving you $13 (42 percent).

