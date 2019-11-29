As Black Friday 2019 comes to an end, retail stores are beginning to set their sights on Cyber Monday. Target, in particular, is planning on getting an early start on Cyber Week by dropping deals a day early.

The retailer made the announcement earlier today that it will begin special online deals for Cyber Monday starting on Sunday. What’s more, Target plans on keeping this sale live all the way through Monday, Dec. 9, offering eight full days of savings. This announcement came after Walmart’s sneak peek of Cyber Monday deals which aren’t going live until first thing Monday morning.

Dropping deals early isn’t exactly a new tactic when it comes to eCommerce, especially as the online retail space has been getting dominated by the likes of Amazon in recent years. Walmart did something similar during Amazon’s Prime Day event by offering its discounts for an extended period of time, so it makes sense for Target to look to get ahead of the pack. Considering the superstore is still lagging a bit behind in the Cyberspace.

What early Cyber Monday deals can you expect from Target?

According to the announcement from this morning, Target will be offering its Doorbuster savings online starting on Sunday, December 1. Here’s everything included we know about those deals so far:

$80 off iPad 7th generation and savings on Apple AirPods

30% off apparel, outerwear, and shoes

Brand savings from Samsung, TCL and Google, including a TCL 43-inch TV for $220 plus a $20 Target GiftCard

40% off bed and bath (Deal available through Tuesday, December 3)

Save on hundreds of toys, including top brands like Disney, Lego, Barbie and Hot Wheels (Deal available through Saturday, December 7)

Once the Doorbuster deals are over, Cyber Week daily deals will begin surfacing every day through the following Monday.

Tuesday, Dec. 3: 30% off kids’ bedding, décor and more

Wednesday, Dec. 4: Up to 50% off power shave, power dental and hair appliances

Thursday, Dec. 5: Save on apparel and accessories doorbusters

Friday, Dec. 6: 30% off men’s and women’s C9 performance wear

Saturday, Dec. 7: Buy two, get one free video games, board games and toy activity kits (select Switch games excluded)

Sunday, Dec. 8: Extra 15% off coffee and espresso makers

Monday, Dec. 9: Up to 50% off top gifts

Target vs. Walmart vs. Amazon: Which sale should you shop?

With so many deals available online this year, it can be difficult to figure out where you should do your holiday shopping. Since Target is going to be launching its deals first, it is likely going to be the only place for Cyber Monday shoppers to get savings early. However, Amazon and Walmart’s Black Friday sales will continue on through the weekend too.

All-in-all, you shouldn’t choose a specific store to shop at unless you get some sort of loyalty rewards for doing so. It’s good to remember that retailers are competing for your business, and if one site has a better deal than the other, there’s no shame in buying the more affordable option.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations