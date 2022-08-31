The Theragun Pro just got a rare discount for Best Buy’s Labor Day sale

Staying fit can be pretty hard, especially if you have problems getting on a regular fitness schedule. Even worse is having to deal with sore or tight muscles and other body aches that tend to come with a fit lifestyle. That’s where body massagers like the Theragun Pro come in since it has enough complexity to function as a fitness tool, and while it is a bit expensive, Best Buy has a great $100 discount on it, bringing it down to $500 from $600.

Why you should buy the Theragun Pro

If you aren’t familiar with the Theragun Pro, it’s one of our picks for the top five smart products to help you stay healthy, so we have a lot of praise for it. As you might imagine from a high-end massager, the Theragun can reach anywhere between 1,750 and 2,400 percussions per minute, which allows a lot of variability in how you want to treat yourself. More importantly, it comes with an app that can provide a more personalized experience to your specific problem, as well as give you a guided wellness routine that you may not have considered, and that ultimately will provide you with some nice fitness benefits, at least when it comes to recovery.

The Theragun Pro is also surprisingly quiet considering its power; it can deliver it at various angles through the adjustable arm. It also has a 16mm amplitude that purportedly helps with things like circulation and tension relief, although how effective that is will vary from person to person. There are also some nice quality-of-life upgrades, such as an OLED screen, a force meter, and even wireless charging, which is a nice little addition.

Overall, the Theragun Pro is a great fitness tool for post-workout, whether it’s to help relieve sore muscles or help with circulation. While it is a bit pricey, Best Buy’s deal bringing it down to $500 from $600 makes it more approachable and worth picking up if you’d like a bit of extra fitness help. That being said, we have a few other fitness deals for you to look at that might also provide you with that extra oomph you need to unlock the next level.

