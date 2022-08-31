 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Smart Home

The Theragun Pro just got a rare discount for Best Buy’s Labor Day sale

Albert Bassili
By
Theragun G3PRO Professional Handheld Percussive Massage Gun

Staying fit can be pretty hard, especially if you have problems getting on a regular fitness schedule. Even worse is having to deal with sore or tight muscles and other body aches that tend to come with a fit lifestyle. That’s where body massagers like the Theragun Pro come in since it has enough complexity to function as a fitness tool, and while it is a bit expensive, Best Buy has a great $100 discount on it, bringing it down to $500 from $600.

Buy Now

Why you should buy the Theragun Pro

If you aren’t familiar with the Theragun Pro, it’s one of our picks for the top five smart products to help you stay healthy, so we have a lot of praise for it. As you might imagine from a high-end massager, the Theragun can reach anywhere between 1,750 and 2,400 percussions per minute, which allows a lot of variability in how you want to treat yourself. More importantly, it comes with an app that can provide a more personalized experience to your specific problem, as well as give you a guided wellness routine that you may not have considered, and that ultimately will provide you with some nice fitness benefits, at least when it comes to recovery.

The Theragun Pro is also surprisingly quiet considering its power; it can deliver it at various angles through the adjustable arm. It also has a 16mm amplitude that purportedly helps with things like circulation and tension relief, although how effective that is will vary from person to person. There are also some nice quality-of-life upgrades, such as an OLED screen, a force meter, and even wireless charging, which is a nice little addition.

Overall, the Theragun Pro is a great fitness tool for post-workout, whether it’s to help relieve sore muscles or help with circulation. While it is a bit pricey, Best Buy’s deal bringing it down to $500 from $600 makes it more approachable and worth picking up if you’d like a bit of extra fitness help. That being said, we have a few other fitness deals for you to look at that might also provide you with that extra oomph you need to unlock the next level.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations

This dorm-sized TV is only $230 with this Best Buy deal

The Insignia 43-inch LED 4K smart TV against a white backdrop.

The Dyson Ball Animal vacuum just got a rare discount

The Dyson Ball Animal vacuum is pushed from hard floor onto carpet.

Best Peloton alternatives for August 2022

L Now Indoor Exercise Bike

Best smartwatch deals for August 2022

This Co-op Cycles e-bike is over $500 off during the REI Labor Day sale

Co-op Cycles ebike on a white background.

Best laser printer deals: Save on Brother and Canon today

A person uses a smartphone to print something with a Brother MFC-L2710DW wireless monochrome laser printer on an office table.

Hurry! The 2021 Apple iPad is $49 off and selling fast

2021 Apple iPad 10.2 on a white background.

Best Xbox Live Gold deals for September 2022

xbox one s x deals ebay brandsmart spring sale review 50 1500x1000

Best Xbox One deals and bundles for September 2022

Xbox One S bundle deals

The best Xbox Series X and Series S deals for September 2022

Microsoft Xbox Series X and Series S game consoles.

Best gaming chair deals for September 2022

A Razer Iskur X gaming chair sets by a video game setup.

Best gaming headset deals for September 2022

cheap gaming headset deals

Best gaming monitor deals for September 2022

Dell 34 Curved Gaming Monitor at an angle displaying a video game scene.