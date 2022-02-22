The ThrustMaster eSwap X Pro Controller is on sale today

ThrustMaster has been a big player in the gaming peripheral space, and you’re probably more familiar with its flight stick setup than you are with its controllers. That being said, the company makes a pretty good controller, too, with the ThurstMaster eSwap X Pro being a great example of ThrustMaster’s skill in creating both great and modular products. If you’ve been looking to pick one up, then Dell has your back, as it’s discounting the controller down to $130 from $160, along with including a $50 Dell eGift card.

If you’ve wanted the ultimate control from, well, your controller, then the eSwap is it, and you’ve probably already seen the major selling point in these: the ability to swap things around. There are three slots that you get to work with and three different modules: two triggers and a d-pad, all of which can be swapped freely. As such, you can change the controller around depending on what’s most comfortable, even on a game-by-game basis, which can happen if you like to play across multiple genres. Also, while it’s a little bigger than a traditional Xbox controller, the handles are slightly smaller and should be a bit more comfortable to hold for more extended periods.

Aside from that, ThrustMaster has made some other additions; for example, the trigger buttons have a mechanical stop that shortens their travel time and, as a result, input delay. Of course, it wouldn’t be a ThrustMaster controller if it didn’t have a ton of buttons, and on the back, there are four programmable buttons, which might be helpful for some. There are six more additional buttons at the bottom, where the 3.5mm jack is, although these come pre-programmed and allow you to control volume up or down, muting, two different player profiles, and a mapping button. Essentially that means that you don’t have to go deep into settings to remap buttons or swap profiles, and it just makes the controller even more convenient.

While the ThrustMaster eSwap X Pro is a bit complicated, it’s great for those who want more control, and the discounted price of $130 from $160 and the included $50 Dell eGift card are pretty great if you want to pick it up. Otherwise, we have some other great gaming deals for you to check out.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations