Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon drops the price of this 50-inch Toshiba 4K Smart TV under $300

Timothy Taylor
By
best 4k tv deals under 500 from amazon and walmart toshiba 50lf621u19 50 inch ultra hd smart led hdr fire edition

Transform your living room into a modern entertainment hub with the Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD smart TV. The Japanese electronics giant has brought its latest smart TV model to American soil, and right now it’s available on Amazon for the awesome price of $300. You get to save $80 from its original price of $380, making it one of the best 4th of July TV deals we could find on Amazon. Though Walmart has discounts on Samsung HDR and Vizio 4K TVs as well.

The Toshiba 4K Smart TV is one of the new breed of television that features built-in Fire TV — Amazon’s state-of-the-art digital media player that delivers high-definition streaming content to your home. The generously sized 50-inch screen comes to stunning life with 8 million pixels for the clearest, sharpest, and most vivid picture. The TV is also compatible with Alexa – use the Voice Remote to control basic TV functions like changing channels and turning up the volume, as well as launching apps, searching for content, and a whole lot more. Just press the microphone button and give a command like, “Find comedies,” and Alexa will provide you with search options.

This smart TV is powered by a quad-core CPU/Multi-core GPU for fluid responsiveness and fast search results. You can connect it with dual-band Wi-Fi, three HDMI inputs, and multiple input/output options, including Ethernet and USB. You can even customize the input names and configure picture settings for each connected device.

Fire TV Edition brings together local, national, and streaming channels to the home screen. It is HDR-compatible, so you can stream movies from Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, and more in high definition. You can also connect gaming consoles and a cable or satellite box through one of the three HDMI ports.

The Toshiba 4K Smart TV has been given an outstanding 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon from thousands of reviewers. It has been praised for its picture quality, built-in Fire TV, easy set-up, and great price. Some customer complaints include the ubiquitous Amazon ads in the “recommended by your apps” bar that cannot be disabled, and the lack of channel buttons on the Voice Remote. Changing channels has to be done through the “guide” function. Still, with Amazon’s 21% discount on the Toshiba 4K Smart TV, its price of $300 is pretty appealing.

Looking for more 4th of July sales? We’ve found Amazon weekend deals, 4K TVs, Laptop deals, and more ahead of Prime Day 2019.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Early deals, news, and predictions for July 15 and 16
walmart drops prices on all sizes samsung 4k uhd and qled tvs ultra hd smartqled hdr tv
Deals

Walmart drops prices on all sizes of Samsung 4K UHD and QLED HDR smart TVs

Ahead of Prime Day 2019, Walmart is reminding Amazon and other online retailers that it has the deepest selection and best prices for 4K TVs. Walmart is showcasing deals on the full screen-size lineup of Samsung UHD and QLED HDR smart TVs.
Posted By Bruce Brown
samsung 4k tv deal 58 inch un58nu7100
Home Theater

The best 4th of July 4K TV deals: Samsung, TCL, and Vizio go on sale

We've sifted through the hundreds of top-brand 4K TVs on sale this Independence Day and selected four that are just too good to miss — and with pricing starting as low as $280, there's bound to be something for everyone.
Posted By Josh Levenson
samsung nu6900 65 inch walmart deal class 4k ultra hd smart led hdr tv
Deals

Walmart 4th of July sale cuts $200 off this Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV

Boasting a stunning picture quality and smart functionalities, the Samsung 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV makes a solid midrange 4K TV at this price. Order yours today on Walmart for only $600.
Posted By Erica Katherina
amazon cuts prices of fire tv recast dvr for cord cutters in pre prime day deal 1
Smart Home

Amazon cuts prices of Fire TV Recast DVRs in pre-Prime Day deal

Amazon dropped the price of another Alexa-compatible smart home device in this year's buildup to Prime Day 2019. With this latest deal, you can buy the Fire TV Recast over-the-air digital video recorder for $100 off the usual selling price.
Posted By Bruce Brown
nespresso vertuo evoluo 4th of july amazon deal coffee and espresso machine with aeroccino by de longhi graphite meta
Deals

Amazon 4th of July deal: Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo coffee machine, now $63 off

A good choice for a coffee machine is the Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo in graphite metal. It’s a two-in-one coffee and espresso machine that normally retails for $200, but now you can get it on Amazon for $136 – a savings of $64.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Wearables

The Best Prime Day smartwatch deals: What we expect from Amazon in 2019

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is around the corner, and while there are likely to be deals on TVs, gaming consoles, and more, there will also likely be some great deals on smartwatches. Here's what we know about all the smartwatch deals.
Posted By Christian de Looper
amazon prime day
Deals

Your guide to Prime Day 2019: What to expect from the 48-hour event

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
HP Spectre x360
Deals

Best 4th of July laptop deals: Lenovo, Dell XPS, and HP Spectre discounts

July 4 sales are wrapping up, but shoppers still have a day or two to snag some last-minute deals. We’ve highlighted a small handful of our favorite laptops from HP, Dell, and Lenovo, so you can grab a deal while the getting’s still…
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon and walmart july 4th deals on alexa google smart speakers echo dot home mini
Smart Home

Best Amazon and Walmart July 4th deals on Alexa and Google smart speakers

Amazon and Walmart are gearing up for Prime Day 2019 with early deals on smart home devices. The retail giants are going head-to-head this 4th of July on smart speaker prices, the devices you need to talk with Alexa or Google Assistant.
Posted By Bruce Brown
delonghi nespresso essenza mini epresso machine amazon 4th of july deal
Deals

De’Longhi Nespresso machine gets 30% price cut from Amazon for 4th of July

This 4th of July Amazon is offering a 30% price cut on the De'Longhi Nespresso Essenza mini espresso machine. Get the ultimate coffee fix at $45 off its original price of $149.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga
Deals

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga 2-in-1 is on sale right now for almost 50% off

Lenovo has kept the long-running ThinkPad line going strong with great modern designs like the ThinkPad X1 Yoga, and you can grab the second-gen model of this 2-in-1 ultrabook for a deep discount of almost 50% right now.
Posted By Lucas Coll
samsung 65 inch ru7100 deal walmart 4th of july sale class smart 4k uhd tv
Deals

Samsung 65-inch class RU7100 Smart 4K UHD TV gets a huge $202 discount on Amazon

Amazon joined the rest of the retail giants in offering sales during the Fourth of July. They are slashing a hefty 22% off the Samsung 65-inch class RU7100 smart 4K UHD TV. From $900, it is now down to $698.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
sony home theater 2018 ht z9f soundbar lifestyle
Deals

Best Buy discounts $200 off Sony HT-Z9F 3.1 soundbar for 4th for July weekend

If you are looking to complete your dream home theater, check Best Buy's Fourth of July deal on the Sony HT-Z9F soundbar. You can get a $200 discount if you order yours until Saturday, July 6.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Samsung Chromebook Pro review
Deals

Score the Samsung Chromebook Pro at a 16% discount on Amazon

The Samsung Chromebook Pro offers great day-to-day performance for work and play. It usually comes at a high price tag, but with Amazon's deal, you can have it for a lower price of $460. Order yours now while it's still in stock.
Posted By Erica Katherina