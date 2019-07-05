Amazon drops the price of this 50-inch Toshiba 4K Smart TV under $300

Share

Transform your living room into a modern entertainment hub with the Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD smart TV. The Japanese electronics giant has brought its latest smart TV model to American soil, and right now it’s available on Amazon for the awesome price of $300. You get to save $80 from its original price of $380, making it one of the best 4th of July TV deals we could find on Amazon. Though Walmart has discounts on Samsung HDR and Vizio 4K TVs as well.

The Toshiba 4K Smart TV is one of the new breed of television that features built-in Fire TV — Amazon’s state-of-the-art digital media player that delivers high-definition streaming content to your home. The generously sized 50-inch screen comes to stunning life with 8 million pixels for the clearest, sharpest, and most vivid picture. The TV is also compatible with Alexa – use the Voice Remote to control basic TV functions like changing channels and turning up the volume, as well as launching apps, searching for content, and a whole lot more. Just press the microphone button and give a command like, “Find comedies,” and Alexa will provide you with search options.

This smart TV is powered by a quad-core CPU/Multi-core GPU for fluid responsiveness and fast search results. You can connect it with dual-band Wi-Fi, three HDMI inputs, and multiple input/output options, including Ethernet and USB. You can even customize the input names and configure picture settings for each connected device.

Fire TV Edition brings together local, national, and streaming channels to the home screen. It is HDR-compatible, so you can stream movies from Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, and more in high definition. You can also connect gaming consoles and a cable or satellite box through one of the three HDMI ports.

The Toshiba 4K Smart TV has been given an outstanding 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon from thousands of reviewers. It has been praised for its picture quality, built-in Fire TV, easy set-up, and great price. Some customer complaints include the ubiquitous Amazon ads in the “recommended by your apps” bar that cannot be disabled, and the lack of channel buttons on the Voice Remote. Changing channels has to be done through the “guide” function. Still, with Amazon’s 21% discount on the Toshiba 4K Smart TV, its price of $300 is pretty appealing.

