Amazon discounts these professional-grade Vitamix blenders by up to $103

Blenders nowadays go way beyond just making cocktails, smoothies and frozen treats. Some can effectively replace your food processor as they’re capable of puréeing vegetables, grinding coffee and nuts — and even making hot soups! You don’t need to spend too much money on a reliable one either, but spend too little and you might end up replacing it sooner than later. One of the best makers of dependably durable, incredibly powerful, and fairly priced blenders is Vitamix, and right now two of its biggest sellers, the professional-grade Vitamix 5200 and Ascent A2500, are available on Amazon for as much as $103 off.

Vitamix 5200 – $367

The Vitamix 520 boasts a wide array of functions and features. It even comes with its own DVD to help you learn how to operate it. It’s taller and bulkier than your average cupboard (20.5 inches from top to bottom with the pitcher on and 13 pounds), so it’s best to allocate space for it on your kitchen countertop. Its motor peaks at 1,400 watts, or 2 horsepower, and just like the A2500 it boasts premium stainless-steel blades that can turn fruits and veggies into silky-smooth blends in a matter of seconds.

The pitcher can hold up to 65 ounces or 7.5 cups of ingredients and doesn’t require twisting when placed on top of the motor base. It’s designed to create a powerful vortex that makes sure ingredients are blended thoroughly and evenly. If the blender runs for too long or is straining too much, it will automatically power down to avoid circuit damage. Spillage is prevented by a tight-fitting rubber lid that features a drop-in hole for adding ingredients in the middle of blending. There’s also a tamper included for pushing ingredients down when necessary.

This blender comes with a dial to control its 10 speed settings. High is ideal for most drink recipes like smoothies and cocktails, while Variable is handy for leaving chunky bits in your salsa. And just like the A2500, you can create hot steaming soup in as little as six minutes, courtesy of the high-speed self-heating stainless-steel blades. There’s no need to use a cooking appliance to make hot tomato or pumpkin soup with this blender in your kitchen.

The Vitamix 5200 is currently on sale on Amazon for $367. And if you pay via the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and get approval, you can enjoy an additional $50 off instantly, bringing the price down to $317.

Vitamix Ascent A2500 – $497

The Vitamix Ascent A2500 is being touted as the blender of your dreams. It has three program settings that let you make either smoothies, hot soups, or frozen desserts. These settings have varying blending speeds that allow you to fine-tune every texture from smooth purées to chunky pasta sauces and everything in between. With the smoothie function, you can put whole ingredients inside like ice cubes, fruits, and leafy greens, and blend everything together into a nutritious drink.

The soup function is next-level wonderful. You can make hot soup without the use of a cooktop, microwave, or stove. Just pop the ingredients inside and in under 10 minutes, voila! Steaming hot soup at the perfect serving temperature. This is because the stainless-steel industrial-type blades alone create friction that’s strong enough to heat the blender up and cook everything, something that regular blenders can’t do.

You can also create chilled desserts in seconds. Simply add frozen ingredients to the machine to make ice cream, fruit sorbet, and more. All these are made possible by the A2500’s 2.2-horsepower motor that’s powerful enough for almost every kitchen job. In fact, it’s so powerful that you can make perfectly creamy peanut butter from roasted peanuts and pulverize coffee beans into ground coffee in seconds. The A2500 eliminates the need to purchase an additional food processor.

This blender has a built-in digital timer that removes the guesswork with recipes you process manually, helping you achieve the ideal texture and consistency every time. Aside from its large 64-ounce container, you can purchase additional containers of varying sizes to expand the machine’s flexibility. You can also download the Vitamix perfect blend app on your smartphone to unlock 17 programs and more than 500 recipes.

The A2500 has received a pretty impressive 4.5-out-of-5-star rating on Amazon. Customers have pointed out its amazing soup function, powerful blending, and multi-functionality, calling it the Cadillac of blenders. You can get the A2500 for $497 on Amazon – a whopping $103 off its normal retail price of $600. What ‘s even more exciting is you can get an additional $50 off instantly upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card, cutting the price even lower to $447.

Both the Vitamix 5200 and Ascent A2500 are ultra-high-end blenders that are revered by chefs and kitchen experts around the world for their powerful motors, innovative features, and versatility. Boasting nearly the same set of functions and features, the A2500 comes with the added convenience of having a built-in digital timer. Save up to $103 when you get these premium professional-grade blenders on Amazon today.

