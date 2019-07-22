Deals

You won’t want to miss this incredible deal on a 65-inch Vizio 4K TV

Josh Levenson
By
vizio launch d series 4k ultra hd tv 750 0013

You don’t have to spend big to place a sizable 4K TV at the center of your home entertainment setup. Just take this 65-inch Vizio D-Series, for example. It’s a versatile, feature-rich 4K television that’s brimming with all the smart features you could ever need, and it’s on sale for a modest $450 — down $250. That’s budget status.

The D-Series is far from a bottom-of-the-barrel budget TV. That should be something of a given, considering it retails for $700 when it isn’t taking up temporary residence in Walmart’s bargain bin. That’s not such a bad thing, though: It’s your chance to snag a piece of midrange 4K TV royalty at an unbeatable price.

Being a Vizio, the D-Series took a trip through Google’s processes before touching down on Walmart’s shelves with a Chromecast baked in under the hood. The result? A 4K TV that can tap into a bottomless catalog of on-demand content from the likes of Amazon Prime and Netflix at the tap of a button.

If you settle on a show that wasn’t recorded in 4K, the D-Series — like most 4K TVs — has a neat feature baked in that spins the material from its native HD resolution into 4K Ultra HD. Pair that with multi-format HDR, which can be called upon to increase the contrast rate, thus harvesting more detail, and you can’t go wrong.

Thinking about cutting the cord? You’re in luck. In addition to the aforementioned on-demand streaming services, the Vizio D-Series also comes equipped with Vizio’s WatchFree service, which provides instant access to more than a hundred live channels, like Action Movies, Crime Network, and Fox Sports — at no added cost.

Overall, the 65-inch D-Series is a fantastic 4K TV for cord-cutters and regular convenience viewers alike, coming equipped with a crisp, clear 4K screen and an endless supply of both live and on-demand streaming platforms — no streaming stick required — that we’d recommend even when it’s not on sale, so at $450 it’s a no-brainer.

Now let’s address the elephant in the room. Even though it has been subjected to a $250 price cut, $450 is still an awful lot of money to spend on a television. As such, Walmart has teamed up with financing provider Affirm to offer its customers the option to split the cost over twelve months, coming out to a mere $44 per month.

Searching for something a little smaller or larger? Take a look at our running list of the best 4K TV deals available right now. There are plenty to choose from, such as a 55-inch TCL for $530, a 65-inch LG for $550, and a 70-inch Vizio for $760. Samsung also has several high-end QLED TVs on sale, starting at $1,000 for a 55-inch Q60R.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

It's time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for July 2019
Up Next

Need a laptop for work and play? The Lenovo Flex 14 is now only $529 on Amazon
Presidents; Day Sale
Deals

Walmart Prime Day sale: 4K TV, Apple Watch, and Nintendo Switch Deals

The Walmart Prime Day sale continues to go strong as the first day of Amazon's 48-hour deals event comes to a close. There are loads of great Apple Watch, Nintendo Switch, and 4K TV deals going on right now.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
samsung uhd series smart tv amazon pre prime day deal flat 55 inch 4k 7
Deals

Walmart drops a great deal on this Samsung 50-inch 4K HDR TV

This 50-inch Samsung TV is currently priced at just $328 during Walmart's summer sale. With smart functionality, HDR, and beautiful 4K UHD resolution, you get a lot for that low of a price.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
vizio launch d series 4k ultra hd tv 750 0024
Deals

This 55-inch Vizio 4K TV gets a huge price cut at Walmart after Prime Day

Missed Prime Day? Walmart still has a bunch of post-Prime Day deals on stuff from Apple gadgets to televisions like this Vizio 55-inch 4K TV — which is easily one of the best deals going if you're in the market for a UHD smart TV.
Posted By Lucas Coll
65 inch vizio 4k tv deal for walmart prime day tvs
Deals

Walmart’s 65-inch 4K TV deal is better than Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, but Walmart's massive sale is still going strong. There are a ton of 4K TV deals happening right now from Samsung, LG, and TCL, but the most notable discount is on this huge 65-inch Vizio smart TV.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
char broil performance gas grills walmart price drop 4 burner grill cart design
Deals

Walmart drops hot discounts on Char-Broil Performance gas grills

Get fired up for summer grilling as Walmart drops up to 27% off Char-Broil Performance gas grills. These grills are available in styles and sizes to fit your budget. Check it out here and choose from a cart or cabinet design.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
Lenovo Smart Clock
Deals

Wake up with the dimmable Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant, now just $60

Start your morning routine with the Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant. It does everything your smartphone does for you when you wake up – and more. Get it from Walmart and Best Buy for only $60 before school starts.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
wenzel 8 pax klondike tent amazon
Deals

Get 37% off the Wenzel Klondike tent on Amazon, and take the family camping

Vacations don't always need to be posh. Economize your dollar to the fullest with the Wenzel eight-person Klondike Tent for $80 less than its usual price of $220. Get your home away from home for only $140 on Amazon.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
gotrax g2 electric scooter amazon deal
Deals

Looking for an electric scooter for your commute? Amazon drops $52 off Gotrax G2

An electric scooter is a great way to get from one class to the next without walking. If you are looking for a folding one, the Gotrax G2 Electric Scooter is a great option. Get yours from Amazon today to save $52.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for July 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Luke Larsen
hp 2019 hd touchscreen flagship laptop amazon price cut
Deals

Get HP’s 2019 premium touchscreen laptop with Amazon’s 51% price cut

Amazon has a deal on the HP 2019 HD 15.6-inch Touchscreen Flagship Premium Laptop that brings its typical list price of $1,199 down to $588. That's a 51% price cut coupled with $611 worth of savings.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
sony noise cancelling headphones whc700n amazon deal wireless bluetooth over the ear wh ch700n
Deals

Amazon discounts $52 off these Sony noise-canceling wireless headphones

Whether you need it for work, studying, commute, or entertainment, the Sony Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones makes an ideal everyday companion. You can order yours today on Amazon for only $148.
Posted By Erica Katherina
ozark trail camping sets walmart deal 22 piece combo set
Deals

Headed to an outdoor escapade? These camping sets are discounted on Walmart

Going to an outdoor escapade this summer but still going through your campsite checklist? Walmart currently has solid deals on Ozark Trail’s 22-piece and 28-piece camping combo sets that you may want to check out.
Posted By Erica Katherina
best buy drops air fryer prices from power ninja cuisinart and philips foodi with tendercrisp 6 5 quart multi cooker 4
Deals

Amazon drops the price and adds $20 coupon for the Ninja Foodi multi-cooker

The Ninja Foodi combines the best features of pressure cookers and air fryers in one device. Amazon just dropped the price for the 6.5-quart Ninja Foodi by 20% and added a $20 discount coupon.
Posted By Bruce Brown
akg n60nc noise canceling headphones amazon deal cancelling
Deals

Get the AKG N60NC noise-canceling headphones for $118 less on Amazon

Being on the subway, a plane or a busy street exposes you to so much noise pollution that you just want to listen to some sweet music. But if the background noise is too much it's just going to drown out your tunes. Get yourself…
Posted By Timothy Taylor