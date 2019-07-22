You won’t want to miss this incredible deal on a 65-inch Vizio 4K TV

Share

You don’t have to spend big to place a sizable 4K TV at the center of your home entertainment setup. Just take this 65-inch Vizio D-Series, for example. It’s a versatile, feature-rich 4K television that’s brimming with all the smart features you could ever need, and it’s on sale for a modest $450 — down $250. That’s budget status.

The D-Series is far from a bottom-of-the-barrel budget TV. That should be something of a given, considering it retails for $700 when it isn’t taking up temporary residence in Walmart’s bargain bin. That’s not such a bad thing, though: It’s your chance to snag a piece of midrange 4K TV royalty at an unbeatable price.

Being a Vizio, the D-Series took a trip through Google’s processes before touching down on Walmart’s shelves with a Chromecast baked in under the hood. The result? A 4K TV that can tap into a bottomless catalog of on-demand content from the likes of Amazon Prime and Netflix at the tap of a button.

If you settle on a show that wasn’t recorded in 4K, the D-Series — like most 4K TVs — has a neat feature baked in that spins the material from its native HD resolution into 4K Ultra HD. Pair that with multi-format HDR, which can be called upon to increase the contrast rate, thus harvesting more detail, and you can’t go wrong.

Thinking about cutting the cord? You’re in luck. In addition to the aforementioned on-demand streaming services, the Vizio D-Series also comes equipped with Vizio’s WatchFree service, which provides instant access to more than a hundred live channels, like Action Movies, Crime Network, and Fox Sports — at no added cost.

Overall, the 65-inch D-Series is a fantastic 4K TV for cord-cutters and regular convenience viewers alike, coming equipped with a crisp, clear 4K screen and an endless supply of both live and on-demand streaming platforms — no streaming stick required — that we’d recommend even when it’s not on sale, so at $450 it’s a no-brainer.

Now let’s address the elephant in the room. Even though it has been subjected to a $250 price cut, $450 is still an awful lot of money to spend on a television. As such, Walmart has teamed up with financing provider Affirm to offer its customers the option to split the cost over twelve months, coming out to a mere $44 per month.

Searching for something a little smaller or larger? Take a look at our running list of the best 4K TV deals available right now. There are plenty to choose from, such as a 55-inch TCL for $530, a 65-inch LG for $550, and a 70-inch Vizio for $760. Samsung also has several high-end QLED TVs on sale, starting at $1,000 for a 55-inch Q60R.

