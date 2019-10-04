Amazon drops a hefty $252 off this 65-inch Vizio M-Series quantum 4K TV

QLED, or quantum dot LED, is a relatively new TV display innovation developed by Samsung to rival the widely popular OLED TVs. This remarkable new display technology runs using minuscule light-emitting dots and is supposed to be more colorful, brighter, and even more power-efficient than regular LED TVs. Samsung recently allowed other companies to license this technology, which leads to Vizio offering its own line of quantum dot TVs via the M-Series. Right now, the 65-inch M-Series quantum 4K HDR smart TV is available on Amazon for a whopping $252 less. Upgrade to this stunning 4K TV for $748 instead of $1,000. In addition to an already fantastic deal, Amazon will shave off $50 off instantly upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa card, bringing the price even lower to $548.

This TV’s design is typically minimalist as with the most recent 4K TVs. The bezel that surrounds the screen is incredibly slim and is only slightly thicker at the bottom. It is supported by two boomerang-shaped legs, which are detachable should you wish to mount this TV on your wall. Behind it are two sets of ports, one facing right and the other facing downward. There are four HDMI ports (one of them offers an audio-return channel that’s optimized for soundbars), one USB port, one optical, RCA jacks, a port for HD antennas, and an Ethernet port for network connection. Sadly, this TV doesn’t support a Bluetooth connection, so you need to have some sort of plug-in adapter to use wireless headphones.

This TV’s quantum dots work together to deliver a picture with boosted brightness and a full-array local dimming (FALD) for extreme contrasts. The blacks are inky black and the brights are beautifully bright. It supports both HDR10 and Dolby Vision, so it’s capable of a wider spectrum of colors and details. Overall, its picture quality is simply sensational for something that costs less than $1,000.

Surprisingly, this TV’s built-in speakers deliver audio that’s quite decent despite being so slim. The bass is punchy but won’t make furniture vibrate, the dialogue is extremely audible, and the volume can get pretty loud.

Unfortunately, Vizio’s remote control remains frustratingly unevolved with way too many buttons. It does its job well, but it’s not as wonderfully simple as a Roku or Samsung remote. The same can be said for its smart TV system. It runs with Smartcast 3.0 and is comparatively faster than older Vizio TVs but still slower compared to Roku. The interface does look well-organized and polished and it has built-in Chromecast, but you cannot add new apps on it.

Overall, the 65-inch Vizio M Series Quantum 4K TV is great, with an excellent picture quality that’s hard to beat for the price range. It’s slightly marred by a sluggish interface and a primitive remote, but you can honestly overlook those things.

For the best 4K TVs that cost less than $1,000, click here. And don’t forget to visit our curated deals page for more tech discounts.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations