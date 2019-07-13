Digital Trends
Walmart is offering up to 50% off Norton antivirus software this Prime Day

Francis Allanson
walmart offers deals for norton this prime day 360 premium

Amazon may have created Prime Day, but that doesn’t mean Walmart is content to sit on the sidelines. The retail giant is also dropping prices on thousands of products, including several from the antivirus software company Norton. If you’re looking for software to keep your computer safe and protected, you’re in luck. We’ve also found great Prime Day deals on laptops. Here are all the Norton devices on sale.

Norton 360 Premium antivirus software (10 Devices) – $50

Norton 360 Premium antivirus software for 10 devices is normally $100, but Walmart’s discount cuts that price in half. Norton 360 premium provides protection for connected devices and improves user online privacy, so you don’t have to worry about malware infecting your device. It removes viruses, spyware, ransomware, and more. Norton 360 Premium also includes features that are not available on other versions such as backup and restore, online storage space, and family-protection features.

You can get Norton 360 Premium (10 devices) on Walmart for as low as $50 on Prime Day.

 

Norton 360 Deluxe antivirus software (5 Devices) – $45

Norton 360 Deluxe antivirus software protects up to five devices. Walmart has cut the normal price of $90 by 50%. This reliable software features Norton Mobile Security, which helps you protect Android and iOS tablets and smartphones. Norton 360 Premium has a lot to offer, but this is a great alternative if you’re looking for something less and easier on the wallet.

Walmart is offering Norton 360 Deluxe (5 devices) for as low as $45 this Prime Day.

 

Norton Antivirus Plus (1 Device) – $37

If you’re only looking to protect your PC for a more affordable price, you can get this Norton Antivirus Plus for a single device. Walmart has slashed the normal $50 price by $13. It is only available for PC or Mac-based computers. While the 360 Deluxe and 360 Premium packages offer more features, Norton Antivirus Plus is still solid at securing your device.

Get the Norton Antivirus Plus (1 device) at a discounted price of $37 from Walmart this Prime Day.

 

There are a lot of great deals on Amazon this Prime Day on smartphones, smart TVs, and more. But if you’re looking for more, you can also check out Walmart’s deals on Google Home products, air fryers, and treadmills.

Find the best Prime Day deals and more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

