Xbox One is sold out (almost) everywhere — here’s where to get one today

With the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S finally given an official release date and price, now is the perfect time to pick up an Xbox One console before they disappear for good. Microsoft has already announced it will be discontinuing some of its current-gen systems. Both the Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition will cease to be made, making both consoles pretty much impossible to find in the very near future. Luckily, there are still multiple outlets that have the Xbox One S in stock and now is the perfect time to grab one before it’s too late.

Xbox One S

The Xbox One S is the standard console in the series. It bridges the gap between the original Xbox One and the more powerful Xbox One X, offering 4K graphics and HDR visuals for applicable games. It’s also the only system that will continue to be in production, making it massively easier to obtain than the other editions. Looking for one in stock? Digital Trends has a list of every retailer that has one for sale. The list will constantly be updated with best prices, so be sure to keep checking to see if there’s any changes.

  • Xbox One S (1TB) Amazon — $390
  • Xbox One S (1TB) Best Buy — $300
  • Xbox One S (1TB) Newegg — $300
  • Xbox One S (1TB) Target — $300
  • Xbox One S (1TB) Walmart — $300

While it may be possible to find either the Xbox One X or Xbox Series S All-Digital from third-party sellers or independent retailers, they’re often sold at an extortionate price and offer very little extra to what the Xbox One S already offers.We’ve ensured that the prices rounded up are the best that on offer for the console.

