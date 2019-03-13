Digital Trends
Game Reviews

Apex Legends review

Apex Legends' unique gameplay is the battle royale revival we needed

1 of 27
Apex Legends Review
Apex Legends Review
Apex Legends Review
Apex Legends Review
Apex Legends Review
Apex Legends Review
Apex Legends Review
Apex Legends Review
Apex Legends Review
Apex Legends Review
Apex Legends Review
Apex Legends Review
Apex Legends Review
Apex Legends Review
Apex Legends Review
Apex Legends Review
Apex Legends Review
Apex Legends Review
Apex Legends Review
Apex Legends Review
Apex Legends Review
Apex Legends Review
Apex Legends Review
Apex Legends Review
Apex Legends Review
Apex Legends Review
Apex Legends Review
Refined and intuitive, Apex Legends is a maturation of battle royale.
Refined and intuitive, Apex Legends is a maturation of battle royale.
Refined and intuitive, Apex Legends is a maturation of battle royale.

Highs

  • Implements and refines the best features from the battle royale genre
  • Accessible and vibrant presentation welcomes new players
  • Responsive and polished gunplay
  • The ‘squelching’ sound you make when sliding down muddy hills is the best

Lows

  • May have a hard time “gitting gud”

DT Editors' Rating

8.0
Scores Explained How we test
Nic Rueben
By

In a time where studios like Cliffy B’s Boss Key have lost it all betting on a trend and Steam’s line up of hastily cobbled together genre entries seems to grow daily, Apex Legends should feel cynical. I mean, it’s a battle royale hero shooter entering a landscape dominated by giants like Overwatch, Fortnite, and PUBG.

That doesn’t strike much confidence.

After the critically acclaimed Titanfall 2 failed to make waves commercially, many feared that EA-owned developer Respawn Entertainment had been put to work on a passionless, boardroom-designed cash grab; A swansong for an ailing studio.

On paper, there’s not much that distinguishes Apex Legends from the countless other battle royale’s clogging up the oversaturated market. It has its own spin on PUBG’s steadily constricting death ring, Overwatch’s roster of likable characters, and Titanfall 2’s parkour-inspired fluidity.

But somehow, it separates itself from the dozens of other genre clones in a way that’s hard to quantify. It has polish. It has passion. But most importantly, Apex Legends has heart — even the robot.

A Legend in the Making

The basics of Apex Legends will be familiar to anyone who knows their “drops” from their “chicken dinners”. After choosing from one of eight Legends (including two unlockable characters, Caustic and Mirage), you’ll be paired up with two other teammates and flown over the huge, industrial desert map in a dropship.

The ping system is not only one of Apex Legend‘s best features but exemplifies what makes the game so special.

A randomly selected “Dropmaster” chooses where the team lands but teammates can use a “ping” system to suggest a location. You’ll all drop unarmed, and the first few minutes of a match tend to meld into a frantic scramble for armor, weapons, and attachments. Even more so if you happen to drop close to another team. I’ve lost more matches than I care to remember by being punched to death in the first five minutes. Don’t ask me to elaborate because I don’t want to talk about it.

Again, it’s a battle royale, so the goal is to be the last team of three standing out of the twenty teams of hopeful contenders that start each match.

However, down doesn’t necessarily mean out in Apex Legends. Fallen teammates can be revived using respawn beacons as long as at least one member of your team is still standing, but reviving, healing, and using respawn beacons all take time.

What is really only a brief ten-second delay can feel like eons in the heat of battle. Learning when to push forward or duck out of a firefight to recuperate is crucial to success. At least, that’s what I’m told. “Success” and “my current win ratio” aren’t all that compatible at the moment.

Wordless communication

Let’s talk about that “Ping” system some more. It’s not only one of Apex Legend‘s best features but exemplifies what makes the game so special. If you’re like me then you’ve avoided battle royales because of how unwelcoming they can feel to newcomers, but Apex is not only a great entry point because of how intuitive each of its systems is, but because of how accessible it feels.

It can feel as though you’ve been through hell and back in a matter of only fifteen minutes.

There’s always going to be a certain level of elitism in competitive games, and Apex certainly has a high skill ceiling for those that want to get seriously invested. Combine that competitive spirit with the respawn system and the way it encourages teamwork and communication, and you get an experience that’s fun, even when learning the ropes.

By using the right bumper or middle mouse button on PC, you’ll be able to highlight opposing players, useful items, and important locations for your team. If you’re not in the mood for a delightful conversation with internet strangers, the ping system allows you to easily communicate with your team without ever switching on your headset.

Even simple interactions like thanking a teammate when they ping an important piece of loot for you helps build a sense of camaraderie. This is especially true after you’ve revived, healed and defended each other in dozens of firefights.

By the time you’re down to the last few teams on the map, it can feel as though you’ve been through hell and back in a matter of only fifteen minutes. The ping system seems like a relatively simple addition but it goes a long way towards making Apex Legends as enjoyable as it is.

There’s no ‘EA’ in team. Oh, wait…

As previously mentioned, the game features 8 characters in total, including two unlockable through in-game currency. Both the noxious gas-trap laying Caustic and the decoy-deploying Mirage are interesting additions, and neither is so overpowered as to make their inclusion as purchasable extras seem obviously exploitative.

Guns turn into formidable instruments of death as you collect more deadly and useful attachments.

The remaining six Legends are Lifeline, Gibraltar, Bangalore, Bloodhound, Pathfinder, and Wraith. That’s one man, three women, one non-binary, and one robot. Pathfinder and Lifeline both play support roles, shooting out ziplines and healing, respectively. Bloodhound can track enemy movement, Gibraltar can lay shield boosters, and Wraith is extra agile under fire.

Aside from a few uneven hitboxes on Pathfinder and Gibraltar that Respawn is currently in the process of fine-tuning, each Legend feels well balanced. For entry- to mid-level players victory is going to come down to individual skill and teamwork, rather than just picking an obviously superior character.

Random Encounters

Equipment is another huge factor here. Apex Legend’s character abilities and clever use of the environment combined with the considerable array of guns, grenades, and gadgets is where it really starts to shine. Different areas of the map offer different tiers of loot, color-coded in a way that’ll be familiar to anyone who’s ever poured months of their precious, fleeting mortality into a schlooter (loot shooter) before.

The basic guns you find at the start of a match turn into formidable instruments of death as you collect more deadly and useful attachments. Shield, health and special boosters, fire grenades and throwing stars all add a tactical layer to combat. Destructible doors, ziplines, and slide jumping make each encounter tense and varied.

While all of this is great, it doesn’t quite explain what makes Apex Legends so special. As I said, that’s a bit more tricky to quantify using a feature list. My nearest comparison, aside from the games it takes influence from, would be a roguelike. Something like Dead Cells or XCOM on Ironman difficulty.

Even though you’ll be spending less time shooting than in a more traditional FPS deathmatch, each conflict feels that much more tense and meaningful because the stakes are so high. Each of the game’s systems — the guns, movement, abilities, and defensive and offensive items — come together and play off of one another in a way that ensures no two encounters play out exactly the same way.

Apex Legends Compared To
2220084 battlefield v cover art
Battlefield V
destiny 2 forsaken prd
Destiny 2: Forsaken
far cry 5 press
Far Cry 5
battlefield v 5 press
Battlefield V
cyberpunk 2077 temporary prd
Cyberpunk 2077
rage 2 prd
Rage 2
star wars battlefront ii press
Star Wars Battlefront II
destiny 2 warmind
Destiny 2: Warmind
overwatch origins edition
Overwatch: Origins Edition
call duty wwii callofduty e3 screen prdthmb
Call of Duty: WWII
battlefield 1 product
Battlefield 1
call of duty infinite warfare product
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
titanfall 2 titanfall2 product
Titanfall 2
mirrors edge catalyst product image
Mirror's Edge: Catalyst

This and the fact that Apex Legends encourages teamwork means that even though it’s great fun to win a game, it’s sometimes just as fun to lose. Which is good, because it’s something you’re going to need to get used to.

Microtransaction information

Apex Legends is an EA published, free-to-play game, and it, unfortunately, features a lot of the questionable practices we’ve come to expect from that as of late. Lootboxes, multiple currencies sold in awkward quantities, and more cosmetics than anyone could reasonably need are all present here.

The good news is there are absolutely no pay-to-win elements, and with enough time, everything can be earned by just playing the game. Respawn absolutely deserves financial success from Apex Legends, so a few monetization options are to be expected, but the sheer quantity of it remains an example of a blatant, greedy attempt to extract obscene quantities of money from completionists. There are some especially snazzy skins, though.

Is there a better alternative?

Each of the top contenders in the battle royale genre offers something different, but there’s a reason Apex Legends has exploded in popularity so quickly. It’s the most accessible and straight-up enjoyable game that uses the formula.

If you’ve already played a few rounds and thought “what this game really needs is some giant stompy mech bois”, then the criminally overlooked Titanfall 2 might be for you, especially since the multiplayer has seen a surge in popularity since Apex’s release.

Should you buy it?

You don’t have to — it’s free! That’s the best price. It’s absolutely worth the bandwidth, though, as long as you can ignore Origin trying to sell you Anthem.

Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 200 review
Gaming

The Turtle Beach Recon 200 brings versatility and sound to thrifty gamers

Turtle Beach's Ear Force Recon 200 gaming headset offers superior sound quality on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and nearly any device with a 3.5mm input. The experience comes with a few drawbacks, however.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Crunch Culture | Rockstar Games
Gaming

These are the must-have games that every Xbox One owner needs

More than four years into its life span, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From Cuphead to Halo 5, the best Xbox One games offer something for players of every type.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
apex legends 355000 cheaters banned report system incoming caustic
Gaming

Apex Legends cheaters beware: 355,000 banned, report system coming soon

Respawn Entertainment has banned over 355,000 cheaters on the PC version of Apex Legends. The studio revealed some of its plans in how to prevent the problem from getting worse, including the addition of an in-game report feature.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Best Free to Play Games
Gaming

These awesome free-to-play games might be even better than the ones you paid for

Believe it or not, free-to-play games have evolved into engaging, enjoyable experiences. Here are a few of our favorites that you can play right now, including Warframe and the perennially popular League of Legends.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best free fps games you can download quake champions
Gaming

Wage war on a budget with these fun and free first-person shooters

We all know about Halo and Call of Duty by now, but what about quality titles that won't cost you upward of $60? Check out our picks for the best free first-person shooter games from Paladins to Quake Champions.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best game streaming services psnowhome
Gaming

Here's our take on the best game-streaming services currently available

You can still get your physical video game discs or cartridges at your local store or download games digitally, but another option is even more convenient: Game streaming. Here are the best game-streaming services.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
dmc 5 is a reminder too many open world games wasted my time devil may cry feature
Gaming

DMC 5’s greatness is a reminder of all the open world games that wasted my time

Devil May Cry 5 modernizes the stylish action combat while retaining its storied PS2 roots. More so, though, it reminded me that we could sure use more linear, single player games to combat the sea of open world games.
Posted By Steven Petite
5 iphone games you need to play this week mortal kombat x screen1
Gaming

From the most 'Toasty!' to the least, here are the Mortal Kombat games ranked

The Mortal Kombat franchise has provided shocking delights and spilled copious pints of blood since 1992. With Mortal Kombat 11 on the horizon for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC, we decided to rank the mainline fighting series from best to…
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

Tips and tricks for surviving the ruined streets of D.C. in The Division 2

Whether you're a seasoned agent or a newcomer, there's a lot going on in the early stages of The Division 2. Our Division 2 beginner's guide covers skills, perks, crafting, and how to make the most of post-apocalyptic Washington D.C.
Posted By Steven Petite
fortnite update adds hamster ball baller
Gaming

Fortnite’s latest update lets you go ham in a hamster ball

Fortnite version 8.10 finally lets you fulfill your childhood dream of roaming around in a giant hamster ball. The Baller is fitted with a grapple and powerful boost capabilities so you can zip around the map quickly in style.
Posted By Steven Petite
Xbox One X review controller in front
Gaming

Have a problem with your Xbox One X? We have the solution

The Xbox One X is a brilliant console, but it's not without its issues, ranging from simple annoyances to severe hardware problems. Here are common Xbox One X problems and how to fix them.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
ps4, game console, Sony
Gaming

DualShock 4 is one of the best controllers ever, and you can use it with a PC

Sony's new DualShock 4 controller has become a fan favorite, and some people want to use it with a PC. Here's how to connect your DualShock 4 and start using it, either with an official adapter, or unofficial software.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
things to do breath of the wild zelda
Gaming

Hey! Listen! Here's the entire Legend of Zelda series ranked from best to worst

The Legend of Zelda series is one of the most iconic video game franchises of all time, featuring more than a handful of the very best games ever made. We ranked all of the games in the series timeline from best to worst.
Posted By Steven Petite
Playstation 3 Controller
Gaming

Can't stand keyboard gaming on PC? Here's how to use a PS3 controller instead

Properly connecting a PlayStation 3 Controller to a PC is no easy task, especially when you opt for third-party peripherals. Thankfully, our guide will help you through the process.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin