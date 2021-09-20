A complete list of PS5 exclusives

Thinking of getting a PS5? Or perhaps you already have one. Either way, you’ll want to be aware of the exclusive games available on the platform, so you know what it has in store for you. Given how expensive the PS5 is — costing $400 for the Digital Edition and $500 for the Standard Edition — it’s a good idea to be familiar with the system, and that includes its game lineup. Many times, a game lineup will be one of the deciding factors when choosing between multiple video game systems.

Even though the PS5 is only nine months old, there are a handful of exclusive games available to play on it right now. And of course, that list will grow over time, with exciting new games from many first-party Sony studios.

Here are all of the PS5 exclusive games you can play right now.

Astro’s Playroom

This one might be cheating since it’s included with each PS5 purchase, but Astro’s Playroom is still worth mentioning. This PS5 pack-in showcases what the PS5’s DualSense controller can do, making good use of all of its features. But aside from that, it’s also a competently made platformer, with lots to do and satisfying gameplay. And make no mistake, Astro’s Playroom is one of the most beautiful-looking games on the system, highlighting the PS5’s impressive visual capabilities. This game also shines a light on PlayStation’s rich history, featuring references to every system Sony has produced (even the PS Vita!) over the years. The best part is that you don’t have to buy this one — it’s free with each PS5.

Deathloop

While this is a timed exclusive, meaning it will come to other platforms eventually, Deathloop is currently only playable on PS5 consoles (and PC). This is Arkane Studios at its finest, with an emphasis on style, time, and a day that repeats over and over. The main character, Colt, must take out eight targets on an island, and if he fails, the day resets, making it feel like a roguelike at times. It’s also similar to Outer Wilds, wherein each run presents an opportunity to learn more information about your targets until eventually you’re able to take them all out in quick succession. There isn’t quite anything like Deathloop, so even if FPS games traditionally aren’t your thing, we still recommend checking this one out because it’s different.

Demon’s Souls

Next up is a game that is practically the opposite of Astro’s Playroom in nearly every way. Demon’s Souls for PS5 is a remake of the PS3 exclusive that originally launched in 2009. This is a game that popularized the Souls series, laying the framework for one of the most iconic and difficult RPG franchises of all time. The remake for PS5 comes to us from renowned developer Bluepoint Games, a team known for creating high-quality remakes/remasters such as Shadow of the Colossus and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection. But along with improved visuals comes a slew of quality-of-life updates in Demon’s Souls, which modernize the way it plays, without altering what made the original so great.

Destruction AllStars

Breaking through as a PlayStation Plus game, Destruction AllStars launched in February 2021 with a solid premise. This is a vehicular combat game similar to Twisted Metal, only it’s worse in many ways. It’s an online game that features a few modes and lots of diverse characters to choose from. The moment-to-moment gameplay is fun enough, with satisfying car combat that usually feels good. While it looks great and feels good to play, we can’t recommend buying this one in its current state since it doesn’t have much content. It has since left the PS Plus catalog, so if you missed it then, you’ll have to shell out $20 to buy it now. Unless you got it through PS Plus, its value is questionable, even at its low price.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

A remaster of a remake? Sure! Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is just that: An improved version of the beloved Final Fantasy VII Remake, which originally launched in 2020. Intergrade builds upon the remake by including improved visuals running at 60 frames per second (FPS), along with additional DLC. This additional content focuses on the Yuffie character from the original 1997 game and expands upon arguably the best RPG in recent years. Just like the remake, Intergrade is currently exclusive to PlayStation, but is only available on PS5. The nice thing is that you can upgrade your PS4 edition to the PS5 Intergrade version for free (so long as you purchased your copy instead of obtaining it via PS Plus).

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Serving as yet another re-release, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is an upgraded version of the hit PS4 game, which originally launched in 2018. This enhanced edition is only available on PS5 and features all of the base game’s content, its DLC, and improved visuals running at 60FPS. It even has the ability to offer ray tracing support, though at the cost of 30 fps instead. Interestingly, this game features a separate trophy list from its PS4 counterpart, but offers a way to transfer your save over from the previous generation. This means you can perform the save transfer to pick up right where you left off — trophies and all.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a game that lets the PS5’s tech shine, with impressive visuals and performance. It’s downright stunning how good this game looks, and thankfully, it plays just as well. This game takes place after the 2016 reboot, featuring many of the same features and characters from before. Though in this game, you befriend and play as a new Lombax named Rivet, who has her own arsenal of weapons to choose from. As the name suggests, you traverse across various rifts in this game, each leading to different dimensions instantly, thanks to the power of the PS5. We loved Rift Apart here, particularly its visuals, set pieces, combat, and weapons.

Returnal

The first major PS5 exclusive to launch after the system first debuted was Returnal, a game with an engaging loop and a mysterious story. Returnal is a roguelike third-person shooter from developer Housemarque, the team that brought us Resogun and Nex Machina. It puts you in the shoes of space pilot Selene, who has crash-landed on Atropos, a deadly alien planet. Each time you die, you respawn at the beginning, in typical roguelike fashion, and every run thereafter is different. There are multiple biomes, each with its own unique characteristics that keep things fresh. Returnal’s combat is outstanding, with a satisfying blend of arcade gameplay with third-person shooting mechanics. This won’t be for everyone due to its difficulty, but if you stick with it, Returnal might just end up being one of your favorite games.

