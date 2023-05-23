 Skip to main content
Amazon’s top-spec 4K Luna gaming bundle is 32% off today

Aaron Mamiit
By
Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Luna Controller, on a white background.

Transform any TV into a video game device with this Fire TV gaming bundle from Amazon, which is currently on sale with a 32% discount that lowers its price to $85 from $125. You won’t always get this chance at $40 in savings when buying the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max and the Luna Controller that you can spend on your Amazon Luna subscription, but you need to hurry because we’re not sure if this offer will still be available tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV gaming bundle

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max and the Luna Controller in the Amazon Fire TV gaming bundle makes sure that you have everything that you need to access Amazon Luna, which is a cloud gaming service that streams games at a relatively consistent 1080p resolution, and runs on mobile devices or on the Amazon Fire TV platform. When we compared Amazon Luna versus Google Stadia, Amazon Luna holds the advantage in terms of compatibility with more devices, while both services offer various AAA titles. More importantly, Amazon Luna is still going strong while Google Stadia has shut down.

Whether you have a smart TV or a non-smart TV, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max will let you access Amazon Luna as long as you subscribe to one of the service’s many channels, which is how the games are organized. Additionally, you can watch your favorite shows and movies from the various streaming services in 4K Ultra HD quality with the device. Meanwhile, Xbox owners won’t need to adjust with the familiar layout of the Luna Controller, which may be powered by a USB-C cable or a pair of AA batteries.

Amazon’s Fire TV gaming bundle, which includes the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max and the Luna Controller, is currently available at 32% off. You’ll only have to pay $85 instead of $125, and you can use the $40 in savings on your chosen Amazon Luna subscription. The discount may end sooner than you expect though, so if you’re interested in trying out Amazon’s cloud gaming service on your TV at a cheaper cost, you need to proceed with your purchase immediately.

Aaron Mamiit
